Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon and Coupe Are All We Can Wish for in 2020

Sexy sports cars and curvacious coupes are all Alfa Romeo fans talk about. We can honestly see why, as past examples have been some of the best looking machines to leave Italy. But we firmly believe that Alfa Romeo wagons are awesome too.
It's kind of weird to praise a diesel engine in 2020, but the ones fitted to the 159 Sportwagon weren't half bad, which is why many of them are still on the road today. On the other hand, the downsizing exercises they pulled with the MiTo weren't reliable or memorable.
What we're trying to say is that Alfa wagons were really cool, unsung heroes even. We can point out the fact that you could have a 3.2-liter V6 with AWD in the 159 wagon or Alfa Romeo's version of an Audi allroad, the 156 CrossWagon.
At one point, we heard rumors that the Giulia was supposed to get both coupe and wagon versions. Of course, money is always going to be tight for them. But if we let CEOs decide what to build next, we're going to end up with SUVs, SUVs and more SUVs. It's not that we don't like the Stelvio, just that it doesn't need any brothers.
One digital artist who's not scared to express his lust for Alfa wagons is Lorenzo Prati. He crafted not only the Giulia family hauler but also a 2-door coupe along the lines of the BMW M4. With how ugly the next Bavarian powerhouse is going to look, the world desperately needs a sultry Italian 2-door alternative.
The final rendering he made which can be part of this story is a kind of short shooting brake with a puckered Giulia face. We sometimes say that the Brera is the best looking modern Italian car. However, there's probably no room for its successor on the automotive landscape.
What we're trying to say is that Alfa wagons were really cool, unsung heroes even. We can point out the fact that you could have a 3.2-liter V6 with AWD in the 159 wagon or Alfa Romeo's version of an Audi allroad, the 156 CrossWagon.
At one point, we heard rumors that the Giulia was supposed to get both coupe and wagon versions. Of course, money is always going to be tight for them. But if we let CEOs decide what to build next, we're going to end up with SUVs, SUVs and more SUVs. It's not that we don't like the Stelvio, just that it doesn't need any brothers.
One digital artist who's not scared to express his lust for Alfa wagons is Lorenzo Prati. He crafted not only the Giulia family hauler but also a 2-door coupe along the lines of the BMW M4. With how ugly the next Bavarian powerhouse is going to look, the world desperately needs a sultry Italian 2-door alternative.
The final rendering he made which can be part of this story is a kind of short shooting brake with a puckered Giulia face. We sometimes say that the Brera is the best looking modern Italian car. However, there's probably no room for its successor on the automotive landscape.