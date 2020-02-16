Alfa Romeo Giulietta Facing Discontinuation, Tonale Crossover Will Replace It

Back in 2010, Alfa Romeo revealed the most beautiful compact hatchback at the time in the form of the Giulietta. Ten years later, it’s one of the worst performers in the segment. From the high point of 78,911 units in 2011, the Giulietta sold 15,690 units last year in Europe.
The dying interest isn’t surprising given how little has changed since the model was introduced in 2010. Worse still for Alfa Romeo, direct competitors have stepped up their design languages, technology, as well as performance. In other words, the Giulietta is very outdated.
Cassino is where the Tipo 940 is produced to this day, but the assembly line will come to a grinding halt in a matter of weeks. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is pouring millions of euros into re-tooling the plant for all-new models, including a compact crossover from Maserati.
Pending an official announcement in regard to the Giulietta’s discontinuation, Italian publication V:Motori reports that the inevitable will happen in March 2020. Alfa Romeo’s most recent product plant doesn’t include a successor to the Tipo 940 but two crossover vehicles.
In chronological order, the C-UV previewed by the Tonale concept will start production in 2021. A plug-in hybrid powertrain has also been confirmed, and one year later, the B-SUV will go official with an all-electric option. As for the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover, the two models are getting mid-cycle refreshes in 2021 according to Alfa Romeo.
The takeaway from this product plan is simple. The Giorgio platform-based compact hatchback with rear- and all-wheel drive isn’t going to happen, and neither will a successor for the MiTo. A replacement for the 4C mid-engined sports car isn’t planned either, and Alfa Romeo has pulled the plug on the long-anticipated revival of the GTV and 8C.
Given these circumstances, the Tonale can be considered the closest thing to a successor for the Giulietta. The sub-Stelvio crossover will be made at the Pomigliano plant in Italy alongside the Fiat Panda Hybrid. Codenamed Tipo 965, the series-production model may get the concept’s rear-axle electric motor that enables “Dual Power” mode.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain may be twinned with the Jeep 4xe system, already available in the European versions of the Renegade and Compass. In the Jeeps, the system cranks out 240 PS (237 horsepower) and promises up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of all-electric range.
Cassino is where the Tipo 940 is produced to this day, but the assembly line will come to a grinding halt in a matter of weeks. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is pouring millions of euros into re-tooling the plant for all-new models, including a compact crossover from Maserati.
Pending an official announcement in regard to the Giulietta’s discontinuation, Italian publication V:Motori reports that the inevitable will happen in March 2020. Alfa Romeo’s most recent product plant doesn’t include a successor to the Tipo 940 but two crossover vehicles.
In chronological order, the C-UV previewed by the Tonale concept will start production in 2021. A plug-in hybrid powertrain has also been confirmed, and one year later, the B-SUV will go official with an all-electric option. As for the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover, the two models are getting mid-cycle refreshes in 2021 according to Alfa Romeo.
The takeaway from this product plan is simple. The Giorgio platform-based compact hatchback with rear- and all-wheel drive isn’t going to happen, and neither will a successor for the MiTo. A replacement for the 4C mid-engined sports car isn’t planned either, and Alfa Romeo has pulled the plug on the long-anticipated revival of the GTV and 8C.
Given these circumstances, the Tonale can be considered the closest thing to a successor for the Giulietta. The sub-Stelvio crossover will be made at the Pomigliano plant in Italy alongside the Fiat Panda Hybrid. Codenamed Tipo 965, the series-production model may get the concept’s rear-axle electric motor that enables “Dual Power” mode.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain may be twinned with the Jeep 4xe system, already available in the European versions of the Renegade and Compass. In the Jeeps, the system cranks out 240 PS (237 horsepower) and promises up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of all-electric range.