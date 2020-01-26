2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Rumored With 620 HP

A few days ago, the Italian media was reporting that Alfa Romeo would present the B-UV subcompact crossover at the automaker’s 110th anniversary event. But since then, another rumor has sprung up in the guise of the Giulia GTA.
Mopar Insiders gets the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s output ratings right in the first paragraph of their report, but mention 2.7 instead of 2.9 liters for the twin-turbocharged V6 engine with Ferrari V8 origins. 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet is pretty good by anyone’s standards for a compact executive sedan, but what would you say about 620 horsepower in the Giulia GTA?
The Series 105 Giulia GTA came out in 1965 with a bit of a bang, cementing itself in the Alfa Romeo pantheon. The Giulia GTA for the 2021 model year – if it ever happens – would also benefit from lightweight materials because the name implies that in the first place. The GTA acronym stands for Gran Tourismo Allegerita in Italian, and the meaning of Allegerita is “lightened.”
Mopar Insiders claims “around 20 kilograms (44 pounds)" lighter than the Giulia Quadrifoglio, the one with the six-speed manual transmission that yours truly has driven on the track a few years ago. The report also goes on to say that Alfa Romeo would limit production to a handful of units, and there are slim chances for the Giulia GTA to be imported to North America.
When you think about it, the chances would be exactly zero. Alfa Romeo didn’t offer the manual stateside ever since the Giulia and Giulia Quadrifoglio were added to the lineup, and based on the automaker’s struggling finances, there’s little meaning in bringing the Giulia GTA to the U.S.
Unnamed sources told Mopar Insiders that “this may be the special vehicle unveiling that Alfa Romeo has planned for June 24th.” Not much is known about the anniversary event in Milan, and Alfa Romeo isn’t willing to spill the beans either at this particular moment.
