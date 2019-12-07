Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Goes Fully Electric Thanks to Romeo Ferraris

Describing itself as a “master of tuning since 1959,” Romeo Ferraris is the company responsible for the Giulietta TCR and tons of aftermarket modifications for brands ranging from Abarth to Volkswagen and Volvo. The ETCR project, however, is a bit different from everything that came before it.
ETCR is a touring car championship for electric vehicles based on production models, hence the Alfa Romeo Giulia body shell along with the Giorgio platform co-developed with the House of the Prancing Horse. Hyundai and SEAT both participate in the series with the Veloster N and Cupra e-Racer, and the first season of ETCR begins in 2020 with a four-race calendar.
The rules are rather simple at first glance. Participants must enter four- or five-door electric vehicles with an electric motor that develops 330 kW of continuous power and a peak of 500 kW. In other words, 443 horsepower and 671 horsepower, respectively. The cars also need to sport a battery with a capacity of 65 kWh and a single-speed transmission. But wait, there’s more!
Pretty much every part of the electric package is common for all competitors, but it’s up to each team to put in the effort to figure out how to shoehorn all of these parts into a series-production vehicle. In the case of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Romeo Ferraris appears to have done it rather easily.
The only photograph of the Giulia ECTR is actually a rendering, and it’s proof that not much has changed from a visual standpoint. Flared wheel arches, a carbon-fiber lip spoiler, Quadrifoglio vented hood, slicks, a thumpin’ great wing out the back, and a roll cage are a few of the most obvious mods.
"We are happy to announce the start of a new adventure for our brand,” said Michela Cerruti, operations manager at Romeo Ferraris. “After giving the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR the best results that could be achieved by an independently-run program such as ours, we are taking a brave dive into the new ETCR series concept.”
The rules are rather simple at first glance. Participants must enter four- or five-door electric vehicles with an electric motor that develops 330 kW of continuous power and a peak of 500 kW. In other words, 443 horsepower and 671 horsepower, respectively. The cars also need to sport a battery with a capacity of 65 kWh and a single-speed transmission. But wait, there’s more!
Pretty much every part of the electric package is common for all competitors, but it’s up to each team to put in the effort to figure out how to shoehorn all of these parts into a series-production vehicle. In the case of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Romeo Ferraris appears to have done it rather easily.
The only photograph of the Giulia ECTR is actually a rendering, and it’s proof that not much has changed from a visual standpoint. Flared wheel arches, a carbon-fiber lip spoiler, Quadrifoglio vented hood, slicks, a thumpin’ great wing out the back, and a roll cage are a few of the most obvious mods.
"We are happy to announce the start of a new adventure for our brand,” said Michela Cerruti, operations manager at Romeo Ferraris. “After giving the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR the best results that could be achieved by an independently-run program such as ours, we are taking a brave dive into the new ETCR series concept.”