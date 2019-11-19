autoevolution

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio Still Don't Feature Full-LED Headlights

19 Nov 2019
Last time we heard any official news on the subject, Alfa Romeo said that it would refresh the Giulia and Stelvio for the 2021 mode year. The 2020 may be described as “an evolution of world-class performance, state-of-the-art technology, and seductive Italian styling” in the press release, but full-LED headlights are still nowhere to be found in the options list.
What a disappointment, don’t you think? Every single competitor in the segment has full-LED and even laser headlights, yet Alfa Romeo couldn’t make a case for such a feature in this day and age. On the upside, the 8.8-inch touchscreen display comes with improved graphics, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM Radio free for 12 months.

Another strong point of the 2020 Giulia and 2020 Stelvio is embodied by the Level II semi-autonomous driving technologies. The option is called Advanced Driver Assistance System Package, and the goodies include Traffic Jam Assist, Active Lane Keep Assist, Highway Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Drowsy Driver Detection, Lane Departure Warning. In case you were wondering, the likes of the Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Elantra can be had with those functionalities as well.

On the visual front, the only changes are represented by painted wheel flares for the Stelvio, the Dark Miron appearance kit, and three exterior colors. Anodized Blue and Lunare White are available for both nameplates while Verde Visconti (pictured) is exclusive to the Giulia. Turning our attention back to the interior, differences further include the center console, shifter, knurled rotary dial, steering wheel, and Qi wireless charging.

“Alfa Romeo's unrivaled driving experience is now elevated by delivering key premium features requested by our current and future customers,” said head honcho Tim Kuniskis. On the other hand, how does Mr. Kuniskis explain that there will be no 8C and GTV? In their place, Alfa Romeo will roll out a subcompact as well as a compact crossover.

Now let’s talk pricing. Scheduled to arrive in North American showrooms by the end of 2019, the Giulia starts at $39,345 while the Quadrifoglio levels up to $74,445. Stelvio customers need to pony up $41,345 or $80,445 excluding destination charge.
