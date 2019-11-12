2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Rendered With Tonale, Kia Stinger Influences

How long has it been since Alfa Romeo returned to making rear-wheel-drive sedans? The Tipo 952 – a.k.a. Giulia – was presented in June 2015 then launched in February 2016.
That’s four years since Ferrari helped the Italian brand with the Giorgio platform and twin-turbo V6 in the Quadrifoglio, and to this day, the Giulia is still struggling in the compact executive sedan segment. The sales volumes are so bad, the German carmakers don’t even notice the newcomer’s existence, thanks to the popularity of the 3 Series and C-Class.
Even though it’s a thrill to drive in every specification, the Giulia leaves much to be desired in other areas. The quality control, poor reliability, software gremlins, the substandard customer support and service; you would be downright mad to choose the Alfa Romeo over the BMW or Mercedes-Benz given how many problems the Tipo 952 has.
Four years should’ve also meant a mid-cycle refresh for the 2020 model year, but Alfa Romeo hasn’t even bothered with this notion. The Italian automaker is currently facing a tough financial situation, so tough that the GTV and 8C have been canceled from the future product plan. The C-UV compact crossover – previewed by the Tonale – and B-SUV will have to make do with different levels of electrification.
On the last day of October 2019, the higher-ups at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles released an image of the updated portfolio that confirms the facelifted Giulia for 2021. The Stelvio is also planned to receive a nip and tuck two years from now on as well, and frankly speaking, this strategy is too little too late to compete against the Germans.
Pixel artist @leporsal78 had a go at imagining the 2021 Giulia in Quadrifoglio flavor, uploaded a few renderings on Instagram with polarizing opinions from the Alfisti who have seen them. On the one hand, mashing up the Italian sedan with the Kia Stinger is bordering on blasphemy. But on the other, styling cues from the exterior design of the Tonale would work wonders for the front fascia, full-LED headlights and DRLs included.
It’s also worth remembering that Mercedes and BMW will have launched the all-new M3 and C 63 by the time Alfa Romeo rolls out the redesigned Giulia Quadrifoglio. Given these circumstances, here’s hope the all-new crossover will keep Alfa Romeo afloat while the guidance of Groupe PSA will help the automaker’s financial condition.
Even though it’s a thrill to drive in every specification, the Giulia leaves much to be desired in other areas. The quality control, poor reliability, software gremlins, the substandard customer support and service; you would be downright mad to choose the Alfa Romeo over the BMW or Mercedes-Benz given how many problems the Tipo 952 has.
Four years should’ve also meant a mid-cycle refresh for the 2020 model year, but Alfa Romeo hasn’t even bothered with this notion. The Italian automaker is currently facing a tough financial situation, so tough that the GTV and 8C have been canceled from the future product plan. The C-UV compact crossover – previewed by the Tonale – and B-SUV will have to make do with different levels of electrification.
On the last day of October 2019, the higher-ups at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles released an image of the updated portfolio that confirms the facelifted Giulia for 2021. The Stelvio is also planned to receive a nip and tuck two years from now on as well, and frankly speaking, this strategy is too little too late to compete against the Germans.
Pixel artist @leporsal78 had a go at imagining the 2021 Giulia in Quadrifoglio flavor, uploaded a few renderings on Instagram with polarizing opinions from the Alfisti who have seen them. On the one hand, mashing up the Italian sedan with the Kia Stinger is bordering on blasphemy. But on the other, styling cues from the exterior design of the Tonale would work wonders for the front fascia, full-LED headlights and DRLs included.
It’s also worth remembering that Mercedes and BMW will have launched the all-new M3 and C 63 by the time Alfa Romeo rolls out the redesigned Giulia Quadrifoglio. Given these circumstances, here’s hope the all-new crossover will keep Alfa Romeo afloat while the guidance of Groupe PSA will help the automaker’s financial condition.