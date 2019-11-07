autoevolution
 

Alfa Romeo Cancels 4C Mid-Engined Sports Car, No Replacement Planned

The last time we’ve talked about Alfa Romeo, we were utterly disappointed by the automaker’s decision to cancel the 8C supercar and GTV sports car. Now the 4C is also gone, and there’s no successor in the pipeline.
Motor1 confirmed the discontinuation with Alfa Romeo, which means that only the Giulietta, Giulia, and Stelvio are left in the lineup. The remaining stock should run out by mid-2020 given how expensive the 4C happens to be, retailing at $67,150 before destination charge and options. That’s right; it costs more than the all-new C8 Corvette Stingray with the Z51 package!

The undoing of the 4C started in June 2018 when Alfa Romeo axed the coupe, leaving the 4C Spider to soldier on. There were plans for a 4C Quadrifoglio, but as you’d expect from a cash-strapped automaker, the higher-ups at Fiat Chrysler couldn’t greenlight the engineers for series production.

Remember when everyone was happy and smiling at the introduction of the Giulia, the brand’s first rear-wheel-drive sedan since the 75 in 1992? The 4C served as redemption for the front-driven Brera, Spider, and GTV of the 2000s and 1990s, two decades of lackluster products from top to bottom.

The merger with PSA won’t help FCA make a case for another 4C anytime soon, let alone a carbon-fiber sports car that sold as poorly as this fellow here. The totals in 2018 for the United States and Europe are 238 and 421 units, respectively. To put those figures into a greater perspective, the Ferrari 488 and Lamborghini Huracan sold better in the same time period.

Built at the Maserati plant in Modena and styled by Lorenzo Ramaciotti at Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, the 4C will be dearly missed by Alfisti and sports car enthusiasts alike. It’s also a reminder that Alfa Romeo hasn’t bounced back to its glory days, and that’s surprising if you remember that Ferrari helped the Milan-based automaker with the development of the Giulia and Stelvio.

Following the merger with Groupe PSA, Fiat Chrysler did confirm two all-new models for 2021 and 2022 with plug-in hybrid and electric options. Instead of the 800-hp 8C and 600-hp GTV, we’ll get are the C-UV and B-UV.
