Gordon Murray’s Alfa Romeo 1600 Junior Zagato Looks Fabulous, It’s Not Standard

LSD

Painted in green to the exact specifications of Gordon Murray, the restomod in the photo gallery features the GTA-R suspension kit. What that means is titanium for the upper wishbones, bolts, and wheel studs, fully adjustable springs, double adjustable dampers made from aluminum, stainless-steel brake lines, a competition rear axle with rifle-drilled half shafts, and anAs if those weren’t enough to change the handling of the 1600 Junior Zagato by leaps and bounds, Alfaholics have also fitted a billet aluminum steering box and idler box casings. The interior specification and trimming are also bespoke to the Formula 1 legend’s requirements, which include heated seats, air conditioning, adjustable lumbar support, electric windows, Wilton wool carpet, Italian leather, Alcantara accents, and a pair of overnight bags.If you were wondering which is the most difficult part of turning the original into the Alfaholics Zagato-R, that would be “remaking poor quality factory components to a high standard.” Alfa Romeo wasn’t known for build quality back in the 1960s and 1970s, and to this day, the Italian automaker lags behind the German competition by a serious margin because of FCA.Moving on with the rest of the build, the six-pot brakes and coilover rear suspension are complemented by a close-ratio manual transmission and “an incredibly high mechanical specification” for the engine. The 2.1-liter TwinSpark is the culprit under the hood, packing 225 brake horsepower.The finishing touches for the Zagato-R come in the guise of Z and R badging as well as a little plaque. The latter reads “Alfaholics Zagato-R Build 019 Chassis AR 1800292.” Given that only 402 examples of the 1600 Junior Zagato were ever made, Alfaholics Zagato-R is all the more special thanks to how the rarity intertwines with attention to detail and go-faster goodies.