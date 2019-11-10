autoevolution
 

Alfa Romeo GT Junior Zagato Carbon Edition Looks Like an Exotic Race Car

We gave Alfa Romeo a hard time in the past, but they're clearly on the right track now. This is one of the most interesting European car brands, and after the SUV-backed recovery process is over, it would be a shame not to bring back sports cars.
This rendering is the model many people hope to see. Called the GT Junior Zagato, it's the brainchild of two digital artists from India, Rishi Soman and Siddhant Jaokar.

Now, we have shown images of the project before, but the Carbon Edition looks almost completely different, a race car conversion based on a road-going 2-seater that hasn't even been built. The entire bodywork has been rendered out in exposed carbon fiber, while a wideboy kit plays with its proportions.

You have extensions for all the fenders, pulling high-speed air in every direction, while the chin splitter and bright orange rear diffuser cannot be ignored. While we're on the subject of race parts, the GT Junion has also been equipped with a gooseneck wing bolted where the rear windshield would be, plus a hood power dome.

While we imagined the futuristic Junior to be an all-electric sports car the last time we spoke about it, this race car version gets a fuel cap and side-exit exhaust. They weren't there before, so maybe a reverse swap is happening - while many SEMA cars added a battery pack, this one subtracts it.

In any case, a lot has happened recently in Alfa land. For one thing, the Italians stopped making the 4C. Launched in 2013, it was past its expiration date. However, it was basically unique and was deeply connected to Alfa's heritage.

You see, some of the most iconic Alfas ever made were minuscule things with pint-sized engines. For example, the sexy Julia Sprint was about the length of a modern Ford Fiesta.
