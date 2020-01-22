Alfa Romeo B-UV Expected to Premiere This June, Previews Subcompact Crossover

The MiTo is gone, the 4C is going the way of the dodo, and Alfa Romeo has dropped the GTV sports car and 8C supercar from the future lineup. Going forward, the portfolio will welcome the production version of the Tonale (a.k.a. C-UV in 2021) and a subcompact crossover (B-UV in 2022).
Motori Online from Italy reports that the B-segment crossover is expected to premiere on June 24th with Groupe PSA underpinnings. The carparazzi haven’t spied anything of the sort, which means that a concept would be more likely than a series-production model in pre-production flavor.
The Italian motoring publication bases its report on rather shaky grounds. More to the point, Alfa Romeo will celebrate 110 years of existence on that exact day. The Tonale should be revealed in the flesh at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020, leaving only the B-UV to be added to the lineup.
The CMP and e-CMP from Groupe PSA should serve as the basis for the yet-unnamed model, architectures developed for internal combustion and all-electric applications with front-wheel drive. The Peugeot 208, 2008, DS 3 Crossback, Opel and Vauxhall Corsa, and their electric versions are a few examples, and as noted beforehand, AWD isn’t on deck for the time being.
Motori Online also speculates that the 6C could return with great pomp and circumstance, though it has slim chances of happening at the moment. Alfa Romeo needs to bounce back to profitability by increasing production and sales volumes, and even more importantly, a considerable part of the R&D budget has to be spent on electrification and autonomous driving technology.
To put it bluntly, the B-UV is the most likely candidate because it’s the model most needed by Alfa Romeo. Internal combustion-engined versions will be offered with a 1.2-liter PureTech three-cylinder turbo and a 1.5-liter BlueHDI four-cylinder turbo diesel, matched with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission from Japanese supplier Aisin. The all-electric option features a 50-kWh battery and an electric range of around 340 kilometers (217 miles).
