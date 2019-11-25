autoevolution

Alfa Stelvio With Dodge Face Swap Is Funny, Hints at 2023 Journey SRT

25 Nov 2019, 18:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Dodge Journey is one of the few ways European buyers coul live out their "American dream" sensibly. Fiat brought it over immediately after the merger, initially with a Fiat Freemont badge and swapped out for with one of their more frugal 2.2-liter diesel engines.
2 photos
Of course, there are now better products with American badges, especially the Grand Cherokee, but the Journey will be rewarded for its hard work when it switches to its next generation. How? With an Italian platform and potentially some engines, which sound very exotic.

Many American companies would kill to have something like that. Of course, Italian platforms aren't helping the actual Italian cars much, but unlike say the Maserati Ghibli, our platform donor is doing well. We're talking about the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, otherwise known as the BMW X3/Mercedes GLC killer.

You can read our full report here, but essentially the gist of it is that the "Giorgio" platform that underpins both the Stelvio and the Giulia sedan will be adapted for the next Dodge Journey. Several powertrains will be available, including one that's worthy of the HEMI badge.

Now, that doesn't reveal anything in the powertrain department. There are two HEMI V8 engine displacements out there, te 5.7 and 6.4-liter. But who's to say it needs it has to be a V8? The Journey's rivals are mostly crossovers now, and they usually go from a 2-liter base model to a V6 for the performance version. And did you forget about the Dart SRT? Not a HEMI badge wearer, but still a performance car with a performance car that the drag racing scene now respects.

In any case, immediately after hearing the report, we found this rendering by Kleber Silva which shows a Stelvio with front and rear fascias from the Dodge Charger. It kind of looks like a hatchback and in no way represents the actual 2022 Journey, but the entertainment value is huge.
2022 Dodge Journey Dodge Journey Alfa Romeo Stelvio Alfa Romeo
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Arkup Yacht Is World’s First Fully Sustainable Floating VillaArkup Yacht Is World’s First Fully Sustainable Floating Villa
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Samurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of ArtSamurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of Art
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
DODGE models:
DODGE Charger SRT Hellcat WidebodyDODGE Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Upper PremiumDODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeAll DODGE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day