Alfa Stelvio With Dodge Face Swap Is Funny, Hints at 2023 Journey SRT

The Dodge Journey is one of the few ways European buyers coul live out their "American dream" sensibly. Fiat brought it over immediately after the merger, initially with a Fiat Freemont badge and swapped out for with one of their more frugal 2.2-liter diesel engines.
Of course, there are now better products with American badges, especially the Grand Cherokee, but the Journey will be rewarded for its hard work when it switches to its next generation. How? With an Italian platform and potentially some engines, which sound very exotic.
Many American companies would kill to have something like that. Of course, Italian platforms aren't helping the actual Italian cars much, but unlike say the Maserati Ghibli, our platform donor is doing well. We're talking about the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, otherwise known as the BMW X3/Mercedes GLC killer.
You can read our full report here, but essentially the gist of it is that the "Giorgio" platform that underpins both the Stelvio and the Giulia sedan will be adapted for the next Dodge Journey. Several powertrains will be available, including one that's worthy of the HEMI badge.
Now, that doesn't reveal anything in the powertrain department. There are two HEMI V8 engine displacements out there, te 5.7 and 6.4-liter. But who's to say it needs it has to be a V8? The Journey's rivals are mostly crossovers now, and they usually go from a 2-liter base model to a V6 for the performance version. And did you forget about the Dart SRT? Not a HEMI badge wearer, but still a performance car with a performance car that the drag racing scene now respects.
In any case, immediately after hearing the report, we found this rendering by Kleber Silva which shows a Stelvio with front and rear fascias from the Dodge Charger. It kind of looks like a hatchback and in no way represents the actual 2022 Journey, but the entertainment value is huge.
