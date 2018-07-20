FCA US Lineup to Lose Chrysler 300, Dodge Journey, Dodge Grand Caravan

As you would expect from cars that are as old as dirt, the 300, Journey, and Grand Caravan could be on the chopping block after the 2019 model year. Even though Steve Beahm didn’t say it out loud, the head of passenger car brands at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in North America made it clear that something has to give.

5 photos



The Journey and Grand Caravan from Dodge, on the other hand, are more or less unchanged since 2009 and 2008 model years, respectively. Even though both of them do their family-hauling jobs well, the three-row crossover is in favor with the public now. Furthermore, don’t forget that the



Both brands were absent at the



In regard to the crown jewel of FCA US LLC, the official told



It was previously thought that



The head honcho of Fiat Chrysler said in January 2018 that design on one of those First of all, the 300 full-size luxury sedan sits on the Chrysler LX platform since the 2005 model year. That’s when the American automaker was in cahoots with Daimler AG, a partnership that went so sour that Fiat had to step in to bring Chrysler back to profitability.The Journey and Grand Caravan from Dodge, on the other hand, are more or less unchanged since 2009 and 2008 model years, respectively. Even though both of them do their family-hauling jobs well, the three-row crossover is in favor with the public now. Furthermore, don’t forget that the Chrysler Pacifica is better in every single way compared to the Grand Caravan.Both brands were absent at the Capital Markets Day 2018 , and because of this lack of information on Chrysler and Dodge, our friends at Motor Trend had a chat with the automaker’s head of passenger car brands in North America. According to Beahm, some vehicles “may not fit” with the new focus on performance of the Dodge brand.In regard to the crown jewel of FCA US LLC, the official told Motor Trend that the 300 doesn’t fit in with the company’s vision of the brand. The future of the 300 remains uncertain after the 2019 model year, with Chrysler now dubbed as the “people movers” brand within the group.It was previously thought that Chrysler would introduce two crossovers, including one based on the platform of the Pacifica. But according to Beahm, “it’s not in the future plans Mr. Marchionne spoke about, so I can’t give more details about that.”The head honcho of Fiat Chrysler said in January 2018 that design on one of those crossovers has been completed, adding that Chrysler could “get it up and running in 18 months.”