Man Mistakes River For "Underwater Bridge," Engineering Miracle Did Not Happen

Accidents happen every day and in almost all countries where motorized traffic exists.
Each crash
has a story behind it, and the description does not always reveal its real causes. Instead, there is a version that is told to investigators, a tale told to friends over a glass of beer, and another variant that blends both, and it is called reality.
In some cases, investigators have to discover it all from the marks on the road, as well as the technical condition of the crashed vehicles.
However, a man in Clarksville told police officers that he had mistaken a river for an underwater bridge
, and it looks like he is telling the truth. It happened around 1 a.m., when 911 was called by a man who said that a person said to him that he had driven a car into the nearby river, which is called Cumberland.
The driver of a 2009 Dodge Journey
, named Robert Johnson, told police officers who arrived on the scene that he had had the impression that he was driving across an underwater bridge. Unfortunately, he was not experiencing a construction of this type, and figured that aspect out when it was too late to act.
He tried to address the situation by driving to the side, in an attempt to save himself and his crossover. Since we are reporting about a person crashing a car into a river, you can imagine that things did not work as he hoped.
Fortunately, the 47-year-old man was not injured in the collision, and he managed to walk about a mile and a half to the nearest gas station, where he spoke to the person who decided to call the emergency services.
As Clarksville Now
reports, no charges will be filed against the driver, and his car was pulled out of the stream utilizing a tow truck
. It may be written off by his insurance company because of the extent of the damage.