autoevolution

SeaBubbles Raises $11 Million for Its Hovering Electric Autonomous Taxi Boat

 
11 May 2017, 9:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While a dozen or so companies are fighting over ride-sharing supremacy on land (they are essentially trying to surpass Uber), French startup SeaBubbles sees (see what I did there?) an opportunity in seizing (I'll stop, I promise) the top spot in water transportation.
Alright, so the company's name is a little misleading since the boat is actually supposed to navigate the rivers that cross major cities, but that doesn't mean it can't venture into the open sea as well. Yet Alain Thebault and Anders Bringdal, the two men behind SeaBubbles, started this firm with the idea of providing people with an on-demand water taxi service.

And things seem to be going in the right direction for them. After just one year, they have presented the second prototype of the so-called flying boat (more on that in a minute) after announcing a successful fund-raising campaign that landed nearly $11 million ($10.8 million or €10 million) in their coffers. This came after an initial $3 million effort early last year.

However, given the complexity of their operation, the SeaBubble founders are likely to need more than that before they can put everything in motion. With the second prototype almost production-ready, The Verge says the two partners hope to have 12 vessels operating on Paris' Seine River by this summer, which is to say in just a few months.

As far as the actual boat is concerned, it does look futuristic enough to make people want to give it a try. It uses hydrofoils to lift its hull above water level thus greatly reducing friction and making the vessel a lot more economical. Which it needs to be because Alain and Anders' boat is going to be battery-powered, meaning efficiency has to be a priority.

Keeping pace with the times, SeaBubbles takes things a step further and wants to make its boats autonomous as well. If everything else (finishing the prototype, putting a charging infrastructure in place) wasn't enough to slow SeaBubbles down, then convincing authorities to allow a few drone ships to buzz around the city's waterways is sure to do the job.
seabubbles boat electric boat autonomous ride sharing startup
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78