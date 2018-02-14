autoevolution
 

Dodge Journey Rams NSA Headquarters Barrier, Shooting Reported

A shooting incident took place on Wednesday at the National Security Agency’s (NSA) headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, after a black SUV appeared to have tried to ram the concrete barriers at the Canine Road gate.
The Dodge SUV, seen in photos from the scene crammed between the barriers and a metal fence, has several bullet holes in the lower part of the windshield. All of the airbags have deployed following the crash.

According to NBC News, the incident took place just after 7:30 a.m. and is at the moment over. Media reports say that as much as three people have been injured.

It’s not clear at the moment whether the victims are the result of the shooting or the driver of the Dodge Journey trying to ram the barriers, although preliminary information point to gunshot wounds. Authorities appear to have the perpetrator in custody.

Twitter users have begun advancing theories, with some even claiming that the Dodge Journey has government-issued license plates.

Following the incident, Maryland State Highway Administration closed Maryland Route 32 in both directions at Canine Road but reopened it shortly before 9 a.m. Residual traffic is to be expected following the closure, authorities warn.

The NSA confirmed the incident, saying that the situation is under control and there is no ongoing security threats. Still, president Donald Trump has been informed of the shooting in Fort Meade.

NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s security vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control, and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat,” NSA said in a statement cited by Baltimore Sun.

The FBI also reacted, saying it is “aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time.” A later tweet read there are “no further updates at this time.”
