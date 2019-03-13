FCA Recalls Nearly 900,000 Vehicles In the U.S. To Replace Catalytic Converters

autoevolution
13 Mar 2019
Not that long ago, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles agreed to settle for $800 million with the U.S. Justice Department and the state of California. What for? Illegal software that involved diesel engines in Ram trucks and Jeep utility vehicles. Two months later, FCA is under fire again, this time around from the Environmental Protection Agency.
No fewer than 862,520 vehicles are being recalled in the United States over not meeting the emissions standards. According to the EPA, the investigation into potentially noncompliant vehicles is ongoing.

Even though there are no safety implications whatsoever nor associated fines, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has to replace the catalytic converters in a lot of cars. These include the 2011 to 2014 Chrysler 200, Dodge Avenger, 2011 to 2016 Dodge Journey, 2011 to 2012 Dodge Caliber, and 2011 to 2016 Jeep Compass and Patriot.

Affected owners can still drive their vehicles, but by the end of 2019, the recall will be implemented for all the models and model years mentioned in the previous paragraph. Supplying these parts to the dealership then replacing the catalytic converters takes some time, but on the upside, FCA started contacting customers in February 2019 to advise them of the needed repairs.

Billed as a voluntary recall, the EPA “will provide assistance to consumers and ensure that auto manufacturers abide by our nation’s laws designed to protect human health and the environment.” For some reason or another, all of the affected vehicles are front-wheel drive.

The agency tests in the ballpark of 150 vehicles per year while manufacturers level up to approximately 2,000 under the EPA regulations. In the case of the automakers, the results are then forwarded to the Environmental Protection Agency. In 2017, manufacturers conducted no fewer than 85 emissions-related recalls in the United States, translating to more than 5.3 million vehicles.

2012 MY vehicles are planned for repair in the second quarter of 2019, 2013 and 2013 model years in the third quarter, and 2015 to 2016 model years are expected at authorized dealerships in the latter part of 2019. In the meantime, owners can wait for a notification from FCA or call up their nearest dealership for an appointment.
