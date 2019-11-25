Alfa Romeo Stelvio-Based Dodge Journey Under Development With HEMI V8 Engine

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles invested a lot of money into Alfa Romeo to come up with the Giorgio platform. Developed with the help of Ferrari and honed to perfection by the man behind the 458 Speciale, this vehicle platform currently underpins two models.
The Giulia and Stelvio are the culprits, and their Quadrifoglio versions are genuinely exciting to drive both on the road and the racetrack. FCA is eyeing to adapt the Giorgio to suit other brands, and one of them comes in the guise of Dodge with the Journey.
Mopar Insiders’ sources told the motoring publication and forum website that the five-passenger utility vehicle would feature rear- and all-wheel drive, but the most interesting detail about the next-gen Journey is what will be hiding under the hood. “A number of powertrain options” are in the pipeline, “with HEMI power being optional.”
Chrysler currently produces two displacements for the HEMI V8, sporting 5.7 and 6.4 liters. In the Ram 1500 pickup truck, the lesser of the two engines can also be had with a 48-volt electrical system. Both are naturally aspirated but the 392-cu.in. version claims the title of output king with 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.
“Hold up, doesn’t that mean the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 in Quadrifoglio models is more potent?” Horsepower definitely favors the Ferrari-based engine, but 443 pound-feet of torque fall short of the vee-eight mentioned in the previous paragraph. Mopar Insiders also understands that the Journey will be more on-road focused than an off-roader, and we can’t say that’s surprising given the origin and purpose of the Giorgio platform.
You’ll have to wait until 2022 as a 2023 model year for the all-new Journey to arrive at dealerships, and that’s a considerable waiting time when you think about it. Nobody knows when the crossover/SUV bubble will burst, and if the inevitable does happen by then, it’s Dodge who will lose at the expense of Chrysler’s financial situation.
Last time we’ve heard anything about the Journey, a report from 2017 penned the mid-sized UV on the Giorgio platform as well.
