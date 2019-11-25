Ford Bronco R Raises Dust in the Desert as Production Version Precursor

When Ford officially revives the Bronco nameplate for the masses, it will be able to say the SUV has been desert-tested and approved. That’s because the Bronco R race prototype is already doing its rounds in the sands of the Baja 1000, at the hands of Trophy Truck champion Cameron Steele.
This weekend, the machine officially took the start in the race, trying to battle-prove both the powertrain and architecture of the upcoming production Bronco. The car is also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Bronco claiming the only overall 4x4 win to date at the Baja 1000 in 1969.
“Bronco’s win at Baja in 1969 was epic, something that even after 50 years has not been repeated,” said in a statement Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer.
“Rugged endurance racing is such a big part of Bronco heritage. The Baja 1000 gives us not only the perfect setting to honor Rod Hall’s win, it also provides an authentic testbed to demonstrate our upcoming Bronco’s desert racing capability and durability.”
Reports suggest that the race car has somewhat failed to impress in the first part of the event.
Despite the Bronco R already in the open, there are some things that we still don’t officially know about it, like for example how big of an engine and how powerful hides under the hood.
The revealing of the Bronco R at the beginning of the month confirmed information leaked by a UAW document that the revived nameplate will be offered not only in four-door configuration, but also two-door.
That’s a major nod the original off-roader of the 1960s, which was presented by Ford as a two-door compact SUV.
The Blue Oval is scheduled to revive the Bronco years after it was discontinued in 1996 next year, greatly expanding the offering in the SUV segment and at the same time bringing back one of the most notorious names in its portfolio.
