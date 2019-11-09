Groupe PSA, FCA Will Keep Lancia Alive After Merger

The biggest industry-related news in 2019 is the merger of Fiat Chrysler with PSA, no doubt about it. The $50 billion deal is a godsend for FCA and an opportunity for the French group to access the United States more easily, but in the meantime, Carlos Tavares confirmed there are no plans to scrap any of the automotive juggernaut’s brands.
This means that Lancia, arguably the most unloved child of FCA, will soldier on for the foreseeable future. The Ypsilon supermini is the brand’s only nameplate in production today, and it’s exclusive to Italy as an alternative to the Fiat Panda.
Some would even compare the Ypsilon to the Fiat 500 in terms of coolness, and as far as rarity is concerned, there’s no denying the Lancia is more exclusive. With the help of Groupe PSA, here’s hope a sedan, crossover, and a sports car would be added to the lineup. A bit of electrification with the help of the e-CMP platform or 500e wouldn’t be bad either.
"It’s part of the challenge to adequately manage these brands to cover the market," head honcho Tavares told BFM Business. “I don't see any need, if this deal is concluded, to remove brands because they all have their history and strengths,” he concluded.
Another potential problem for Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is Chrysler. Once a great automaker with luxurious sedans, coupes, and convertibles, the Chrysler brand has been reduced to a shadow of its former self. Only the 300 and two minivans are available to purchase for the 2020 model year, and as you’d expect, the Pacifica and Voyager outsell the 300 by a serious margin. Yup, that’s exactly how bad Chrysler has fallen…
Because profit margins are always under pressure in the car-making business, FCA and PSA could let off a few thousand workers in order to streamline their operations in Europe and North America. All told, both parties are targeting cost savings of 3.7 billion euros per year as part of the merger. Productivity is another thorny subject because the two parties will be under immense pressure as the world’s fourth-larger automaker. The first three spots are taken by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Volkswagen, and Toyota.
