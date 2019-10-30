Groupe PSA Could Merge With FCA, Talks Are Currently Underway

More on this:

1 Longest U.S. Auto Strike in 50 Years Ends, GM Confirms $7.7 Billion Investments

2 The German Bundestag Rejects Autobahn Speed Limits

3 Preference For SUVs Over Passenger Cars Has Greatly Increased Oil Demand

4 FCA To Pay $79 Million For Failing To Meet 2017 Fuel Economy Requirements

5 Trump Is a Half-Wit When It Comes to Cars, and Here’s Why