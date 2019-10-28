Longest U.S. Auto Strike in 50 Years Ends, GM Confirms $7.7 Billion Investments

Back when Martha Reeves and the Vandellas were singing “Dancing in the Streets” on the radio and television, Motown was the mirror image of the burgeoning Detroit Motor City. But over the years, the American auto industry took a turn for the worse over an incommensurable number of reasons.
Globalization is one of them, and General Motors is a great example of how the cookie crumbles these days. Did you know that Cadillac sells more vehicles in China than the United States? How about the CT6, which used to be offered as a plug-in hybrid from an assembly plant in China?
To make a long story short, the UAW wasn’t happy about this state of affairs. Workers and their representatives were so frightened by the prospect of shutting down U.S. plants that the United Auto Workers organized a 40-day strike that delayed the start of production for the C8 ‘Vette.
The longest strike the auto industry has seen in 50 years is now over, with General Motors promising $7.7 billion in U.S. manufacturing investments as well as 9,000 new or retained jobs. The retention of health care, clear path for temporary employees to become permanent employees, and “significant wage increases” were also promised as part of the four-year agreement.
“We delivered a contract that recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our U.S. operations,” said Mary Barra.
The chief executive officer that came under fire back during the ignition switch recalls saga added that “General Motors is proud to provide good-paying jobs to tens of thousands of employees in America and to grow our substantial investment in the Unites States.”
Originally scheduled to come to a grinding halt, the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant is one of the factories that were saved by the UAW-GM agreement. The primary reason for this decision is “an all-new electric pickup truck” and “potential for future new products to be built in the city of Detroit.”
We’re not sure how Martha Reeves would feel about dailying an e-Silverado to the studio and back home, but nevertheless, the UAW has a reason to go out dancing in the street once again. At least for the coming four years…
