JK Wrangler Discontinued After 12 Years Of Production

After 2,165,678 units and 12 years of production, the JK Wrangler is now a thing of the past. The final example of the breed comes in the form of a white-painted Unlimited in Rubicon spec, which you can admire in all its splendor in the gallery.
“This workforce has been working practically non-stop for the past several years to fulfill the dreams of Jeep enthusiasts around the world who want to go where only a Wrangler can take them,” declared Chuck Padden, manager of the Toledo Assembly Complex. “We take great pride in the role we have played in the history of this vehicle and the impact it has made in the Toledo community. We look forward to bringing that same commitment to the all-new Jeep truck."
What Jeep truck? The Scrambler, of course! Codenamed JT and expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships by April 2019, the upcoming model has the looks of the JL Wrangler and Ram 1500 know-how. But as opposed to Jeep’s iconic 4x4 vehicle, the Scrambler won’t be available with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.
Regarding the Scrambler, the JK and JKU had to go to free up manufacturing capacity for the mid-size pickup. A shoutout to the CJ-8, the Scrambler’s codename (JT) stands for Jeep Truck. On the other hand, the newcomer won’t be alone in this particular segment considering that Chevrolet has the Colorado ZR2 and Ford has been caught testing the Ranger Raptor in the United States on multiple occasions.
Production of the JT Scrambler will commence at the south side of the complex while the north portion is busy with the JL Wrangler and JLU Wrangler. Speaking of which, pricing for the redesigned off-roader starts at $27,495. The previous generation, by comparison, is still listed on the automaker’s website at $23,995.
For the time being, the JL and JLU are available in four trim levels: Sport, Sport S, Sahara, and Rubicon. The Scrambler, on the other hand, will be offered in at least two specifications according to a leaked document.
What Jeep truck? The Scrambler, of course! Codenamed JT and expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships by April 2019, the upcoming model has the looks of the JL Wrangler and Ram 1500 know-how. But as opposed to Jeep’s iconic 4x4 vehicle, the Scrambler won’t be available with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.
Regarding the Scrambler, the JK and JKU had to go to free up manufacturing capacity for the mid-size pickup. A shoutout to the CJ-8, the Scrambler’s codename (JT) stands for Jeep Truck. On the other hand, the newcomer won’t be alone in this particular segment considering that Chevrolet has the Colorado ZR2 and Ford has been caught testing the Ranger Raptor in the United States on multiple occasions.
Production of the JT Scrambler will commence at the south side of the complex while the north portion is busy with the JL Wrangler and JLU Wrangler. Speaking of which, pricing for the redesigned off-roader starts at $27,495. The previous generation, by comparison, is still listed on the automaker’s website at $23,995.
For the time being, the JL and JLU are available in four trim levels: Sport, Sport S, Sahara, and Rubicon. The Scrambler, on the other hand, will be offered in at least two specifications according to a leaked document.