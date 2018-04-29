autoevolution
 

JK Wrangler Discontinued After 12 Years Of Production

29 Apr 2018, 16:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After 2,165,678 units and 12 years of production, the JK Wrangler is now a thing of the past. The final example of the breed comes in the form of a white-painted Unlimited in Rubicon spec, which you can admire in all its splendor in the gallery.
8 photos
Final JK Wrangler (JKU Rubicon Unlimited)Final JK Wrangler (JKU Rubicon Unlimited)Final JK Wrangler (JKU Rubicon Unlimited)Final JK Wrangler (JKU Rubicon Unlimited)Final JK Wrangler (JKU Rubicon Unlimited)Final JK Wrangler (JKU Rubicon Unlimited)Final JK Wrangler (JKU Rubicon Unlimited)
“This workforce has been working practically non-stop for the past several years to fulfill the dreams of Jeep enthusiasts around the world who want to go where only a Wrangler can take them,” declared Chuck Padden, manager of the Toledo Assembly Complex. “We take great pride in the role we have played in the history of this vehicle and the impact it has made in the Toledo community. We look forward to bringing that same commitment to the all-new Jeep truck."

What Jeep truck? The Scrambler, of course! Codenamed JT and expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships by April 2019, the upcoming model has the looks of the JL Wrangler and Ram 1500 know-how. But as opposed to Jeep’s iconic 4x4 vehicle, the Scrambler won’t be available with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.

Regarding the Scrambler, the JK and JKU had to go to free up manufacturing capacity for the mid-size pickup. A shoutout to the CJ-8, the Scrambler’s codename (JT) stands for Jeep Truck. On the other hand, the newcomer won’t be alone in this particular segment considering that Chevrolet has the Colorado ZR2 and Ford has been caught testing the Ranger Raptor in the United States on multiple occasions.

Production of the JT Scrambler will commence at the south side of the complex while the north portion is busy with the JL Wrangler and JLU Wrangler. Speaking of which, pricing for the redesigned off-roader starts at $27,495. The previous generation, by comparison, is still listed on the automaker’s website at $23,995.

For the time being, the JL and JLU are available in four trim levels: Sport, Sport S, Sahara, and Rubicon. The Scrambler, on the other hand, will be offered in at least two specifications according to a leaked document.
JK Wrangler Jeep Toledo JT Scrambler 2019 Jeep Scrambler 2018 Jeep Wrangler industry
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
JEEP models:
JEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverAll JEEP models  
 
 