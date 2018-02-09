Chief Engineer Defends The 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor's Diesel Engine

Better late than never, the Ford Motor Company brought the Ranger back to the United States of America. And along with the 2019 model year refresh, the mid-size pickup ushered in the Raptor off-road truck
.
Initially believed to gain the 2.3-liter EcoBoost
from the Mustang or the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 from the F-150, what did the Ranger Raptor receive? A friggin’ diesel, that’s what! Love it or hate it, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder engine with two turbochargers has a lot going for it.
Based on the EcoBlue
found under the hood of the Euro-spec Ford Transit, the powerplant in the Ranger Raptor benefits from upgraded pistons, optimized temperature range for the smaller and larger turbines. The diesel-fueled powertrain has also been extensively tested in the most adverse scenarios, with one test consisting of heating both turbochargers to the point of glowing red for 200 hours without interruption (!!!).
Despite all the effort that went into the heart of the Ranger Raptor, some people still aren’t too sure that the 210-horsepower engine is the perfect match for the most off-road capable Ranger ever. But chief engineer of small gas and diesel engines Roland Ernst argues that “it’s the right choice to combine power and efficiency.”
Speaking to Car Advice
on the sidelines of the Ranger Raptor’s launch in Bangkok, Thailand, the Ford Motor Company’s engineer made it clear that “this engine is very robust and has a lot of potential.”
In addition to the resources, Ernst further makes a case for “very sharp throttle response.”
Ford still refuses to confirm or deny the availability of the Ranger Raptor in the United States of America, though the question remains: if the Blue Oval will ever sell this truck in the U.S., would the 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel be the most appropriate choice?
Main rival Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
is available with a Duramax-developed engine, though the standard means of propulsion is the 3.6-liter High Feature V6 with 308 horsepower on tap. These circumstances alone should make Ford think twice about the U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor.