2019 Jeep Scrambler Pickup Spied On Video During On-Road Testing

Following the JL Wrangler, Jeep will re-enter the pickup segment with the JT Scrambler. A mish-mash of Wrangler styling with Ram 1500 truckability, the newcomer has been caught on camera by an Allpar reader, strolling down the highway.
For a brief moment, the driver of the camouflaged prototype floors the Scrambler, revealing the unmistakable sound of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission (TorqueFlite 850RE), the engine is likely to mirror the setup Ram uses in the 1500. What that means is, the Scrambler is a mild-hybrid that generates 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet thanks to the eTorque system.
The EPA hasn’t published the fuel economy for the mild-hybrid V6 at the time of writing, though a leaked document from a Canadian dealer might offer a clue. In the case of the half-ton Ram, the pickup is quoted at 27 miles per gallon highway. As a brief refresher, eTorque replaces the traditional alternator of the engine with a belt-driven motor generator unit connected to a 48-volt electrical system.
In addition to the Pentastar, the Scrambler is also listed with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 in a leaked document. Output and fuel economy aren't known at the present moment, though it’s fair to expect more torque and efficiency than the Pentastar.
Depending on the trim level (Base and Premium), the Scrambler can tow up to 6,500 pounds (2,948 kilograms). Payload capacity, meanwhile, ranges from 1,100 to 1,400 pounds (499 to 635 kilograms). In terms of curb weight, the Wrangler-like pickup in Base configuration with the Pentastar V6 is expected to tip the scales at 4,675 pounds (2,121 kilograms). This fellow is no Ram, but for those who want their workhorse infused with the Jeep spirit, the upcoming Scrambler is not bad at all.
U.S. dealers will get the JT Scrambler in April 2019, which means there’s still a year to go until we’ll get behind the wheel of the first Jeep pickup since the 1992 MJ Comanche.
