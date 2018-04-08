autoevolution
Jeep Goes Wave Hunting with Surf Stars

8 Apr 2018, 8:33 UTC ·
by
6 photos
Jeep Wrangler Super 8Jeep Wrangler Super 8Jeep Wrangler Super 8Jeep Wrangler Super 8Jeep Wrangler Super 8
Searching for the best wave is a task undertaken on a daily basis by surfers, and not always the best wave can be found in close proximity to a decent tarmac road.

Having a 4x4 at your finger tips might be a great idea in such cases, and surfers do own cars capable of taking them in otherwise not so easily accessible areas. But what if surf fans could experience this search outings on their own, without actually moving anywhere?

To give fans an expericence to remember, World Surf League (WSL) surfers Jordy Smith and Malia Manuel filmed together with Jeep and Rapid VR a series of 360 degrees videos which will be available in the carmaker’s Jeep Sessions: A Surfing Journey in 360°.

The videos will allow an immersive experience into wave hunting. Using only their eyes, surf fans can control what they see in the headsets. Jeep promises locations never before seen, brought to everyone’s devices via apps available in  iTunes, Google Play, Daydream, or Oculus Gear VR app stores.

Users will be able to take the virtual wave hunt ride in either the 2018 Jeep Wrangler or the Jeep Renegade. At various points along the journey, the creators included points of choice, which could lead to different narrative and endings depending on the choice made by the user.

“Our project goal was to push the boundaries of VR technology to show what a surf trip feels like from the first-person perspective,” said Taylor Steele, Rapid VR co-director.

“I’m excited to share this. It’s pretty incredible knowing my mom can now experience riding a 20-foot wave.”

The VR experience would also be present on site at various surfing events, including Oi Rio Pro, Corona Bali Pro, Surf Ranch Open, Vans US Open of Surfing, Quiksilver Pro France, MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, Billabong Pipe Masters, and Hawaii Women’s Pro.

Jeep surfing Jeep Wrangler Jeep Renegade
