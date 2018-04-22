All-New Suzuki Ertiga Debuts in Indonesia

Suzuki has pulled the wraps off the second-generation Ertiga. It's a car that nobody knows about in Europe or America, yet is essential to the survival of the Japanese automaker.

7 photos MPV that can seat up to seen people. Although its wheelbase is the same as the older generation, the body has grown by 130mm, which can easily be seen at the back. Think of this as a rival to the Dacia Lodgy, even though that's not really the case.



Suzuki's mantra is keeping everything light, so the new Ertiga has a dry weight of only 1,180kg, way below that of traditional seven-seaters.



Thus, the powertrain doesn't need to be that large. Under the hood, you will find a new version of the K15B engine, a 1.5-liter with twin cams and variable valve timing. The max horsepower output o 105 HP arrives at 6,000rpm, while torque reaches 138 Nm.



The previous model, which should be on sale a little while longer, comes with a 1.4-liter making 92 HP and 130 Nm. The gearbox options are carried over, including a 5-speed manual (18.06 km/l) and a 4-speed auto (16.73 km/l).



Styling is pretty decent, with a chromed grille connecting the headlights. The design of the double-barrel projectors matches the fog lights which are sunk into a geometric bumper. Parking sensors, LED indicators in the mirrors and chrome door mirrors - those are just some of the features meant to bring the Ertiga upmarket. We also like the Volvo-like taillights.



What footage we have of the interior shows a combination of parts from the Swift supermini with faux luxury trim like wood and beige plastic.



Suzuki reports that the MPV segment represents 30 percent of car sales in Indonesia. Since its launch in 2012, the Ertiga sold 680,000 units, but that's in 70 countries. As we said, this is a big car for Suzuki.



The only other major car brand selling MPVs in Thailand in this particular price range is Honda with the BR-V and



