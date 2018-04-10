Seven Jeep Easter Safari Concepts Detailed in Extensive Photo Gallery

It’s been nearly two weeks since the first official introduction of the new Jeep concepts during the 52nd edition of the Easter Jeep Safari. Until now, except for the fans attending the event, the world has only seen glimpses of the cars that were the stars of show on the Secret Spire or Chicken Corners courses.

124 photos



The gallery attached above contains images of all seven concepts prepared by the carmaker: Jeepster, B-Ute, J-Wagon, 4Speed, Sandstorm, Nacho and Wagoneer Roadtrip.



All the concepts presented by Jeep during the Moab event were equipped with a complete package of Jeep Performance Parts parts. Five of the seven concepts are based on the Wrangler model, all boasting a range of Mopar-engineered parts as well.



Perhaps the most interesting of the seven is the



“The Mopar brand developed these parts with rigorous specifications and bearing in mind the legendary 4x4 efficiency of the Jeep brand,” said Jeep in a statement.



“This fact allows the owners to personalize their production vehicles with confidence. Mopar has more than 200 parts available for the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler.”



