autoevolution
 

850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Delivers Beastly Dyno Soundcheck

13 Apr 2018, 7:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Remember when Jeep thought that the majestic SRT incarnation of the Grand Cherokee, with its naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI isn't enough and decided to Hellcat the SUV? Well, Hennessey Performance certainly remembers, with the developer now trying to replicate the move by giving the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk a respectable muscle bump.
23 photos
850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
To be more precise, Hennessey has come up with its first upgrade for the supercharged Jeep and the news is enough to get one's heart racing.

Dubbed HPE850, the trip to the Texan gym sees the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the super-SUV climbing from its 707 hp factory output to 850 ponies. Nevertheless, the new muscle number isn't 100 percent accurate and we'll explain this.

Hennessey strapped the Jeep Grand Cherokee to a dyno, but not before putting the beast in rear-wheel-drive mode, which probably required going under the car and removing some bits. Nevertheless, the Lone Star State developer still factored in a 20 percent drivetrain loss when calculating the crank output based on the wheel output dyno readings.

To be more precise, the machine delivers 722 wheels HP and 655 lb-ft of wheel torque on Shell V-Power 93 octane pump fuel, which makes for 135 wheel HP and 89 wheel Torque boost compared to the measurements made in stock mode (the latter also involved RWD play, so the comparison is accurate).

As for the goodies for the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the HEMI was gifted with a lower pulley upgrade that takes things to 14 psi, a high-flow air induction system and an ECU remap.

Before inviting you to check out the dyno growl of the massaged GC Trackhawk in the piece of footage below, we need to mention one more thing - there might be aficionados out there for whom an 850 hp SUV is still not enough.

Well, Hennessey has also considered their needs, which is why the company promises to come up with a 1,000 hp upgrade.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Hennessey Jeep dyno
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
JEEP models:
JEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverAll JEEP models  
 
 