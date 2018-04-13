850 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Delivers Beastly Dyno Soundcheck

Remember when Jeep thought that the majestic SRT incarnation of the Grand Cherokee, with its naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI isn't enough and decided to Hellcat the SUV? Well, Hennessey Performance certainly remembers, with the developer now trying to replicate the move by giving the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk a respectable muscle bump.
To be more precise, Hennessey has come up with its first upgrade for the supercharged Jeep and the news is enough to get one's heart racing.
Dubbed HPE850, the trip to the Texan gym sees the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the super-SUV climbing from its 707 hp factory output to 850 ponies. Nevertheless, the new muscle number isn't 100 percent accurate and we'll explain this.
Hennessey strapped the Jeep Grand Cherokee to a dyno, but not before putting the beast in rear-wheel-drive mode, which probably required going under the car and removing some bits. Nevertheless, the Lone Star State developer still factored in a 20 percent drivetrain loss when calculating the crank output based on the wheel output dyno readings.
To be more precise, the machine delivers 722 wheels HP and 655 lb-ft of wheel torque on Shell V-Power 93 octane pump fuel, which makes for 135 wheel HP and 89 wheel Torque boost compared to the measurements made in stock mode (the latter also involved RWD play, so the comparison is accurate).
As for the goodies for the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the HEMI was gifted with a lower pulley upgrade that takes things to 14 psi, a high-flow air induction system and an ECU remap.
Before inviting you to check out the dyno growl of the massaged GC Trackhawk in the piece of footage below, we need to mention one more thing - there might be aficionados out there for whom an 850 hp SUV is still not enough.
Well, Hennessey has also considered their needs, which is why the company promises to come up with a 1,000 hp upgrade.
Dubbed HPE850, the trip to the Texan gym sees the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the super-SUV climbing from its 707 hp factory output to 850 ponies. Nevertheless, the new muscle number isn't 100 percent accurate and we'll explain this.
Hennessey strapped the Jeep Grand Cherokee to a dyno, but not before putting the beast in rear-wheel-drive mode, which probably required going under the car and removing some bits. Nevertheless, the Lone Star State developer still factored in a 20 percent drivetrain loss when calculating the crank output based on the wheel output dyno readings.
To be more precise, the machine delivers 722 wheels HP and 655 lb-ft of wheel torque on Shell V-Power 93 octane pump fuel, which makes for 135 wheel HP and 89 wheel Torque boost compared to the measurements made in stock mode (the latter also involved RWD play, so the comparison is accurate).
As for the goodies for the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the HEMI was gifted with a lower pulley upgrade that takes things to 14 psi, a high-flow air induction system and an ECU remap.
Before inviting you to check out the dyno growl of the massaged GC Trackhawk in the piece of footage below, we need to mention one more thing - there might be aficionados out there for whom an 850 hp SUV is still not enough.
Well, Hennessey has also considered their needs, which is why the company promises to come up with a 1,000 hp upgrade.