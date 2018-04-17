autoevolution
 

Jeep Grand Commander PHEV Revealed In China, Will Go On Sale In 2019

As you’re well aware, Jeep has a China-specific model in the guise of the Grand Commander. Previewed by the plug-in hybrid Yuntu Concept in 2017, pricing for the seven-seat sport utility vehicle starts at 279,800 yuan, translating to $44,435.
The pricing was released by GAC FCA at an event where the Grand Commander was joined by the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV. And that’s the focus of this story, despite the fact GAC FCA didn’t release much information on the eco-friendly model, let alone pricing and output.

What we do know, however, is that the Grand Commander PHEV will hit Chinese dealers in early 2019. Fuel economy is rated at “less than 2 liters per 100 kilometers,” converting to 117.6 miles per gallon. If that sounds a little bit impossible, that’s because it is, more so if you bear in mind that fuel economy in China is rated using the not-exactly-accurate New European Driving Cycle.

The plug-in hybrid Grand Commander exhibited by Jeep in China shows 3 kilometers on the odometer, as well as a 100-percent charge of the battery. As for the driving range, the digital instrument cluster shows a big fat zero, which means that this is nothing but an early prototype. Something else we don’t know is the type of plug-in solution that Jeep used, though it’s not hard to imagine that GAC FCA borrowed tech from the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Both models ride on the Compact U.S. Wide platform, though the Jeep comes as standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and the Pacifica with a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated Pentastar V6. The Pacifica Hybrid, meanwhile, has a 16-kWh Li-Ion battery that’s good for 33 miles of electric drive.

For the time being, the Grand Commander can be had with two versions of the 2.0-liter turbo, packing 234 and 265 horsepower, respectively. Both of them are matched with the ZF 9HP nine-speed transmission, developed for front-transverse applications that include the Jeep Renegade.
