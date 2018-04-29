Dodge Challenger Demon vs. Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Race Proves a Point

When Dodge dropped the Hellcat bomb, most aficionados were convinced the Charger and Challenger non-identical twins would replace the Viper as SRT's halo car. And while the switch did take place, it was only a temporary move, since the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon now sits at the top of the Dodge lineup.

So, what happens when you throw a Dodge Challenger Demon at a Challenger Hellcat? After all, the latter comes with an MSRP of $72,590, while the first can be had for at least $84,995, so the drag strip difference should be significant.Well, we can answer this question thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which sees the two incarnations of the Challenger duking it out in the quarter-mile.The slabs of SRT got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, with the drivers being determined to see the difference between their supercharged HEMI bearers.According to the official 1/4-mile figures of the two, the 707 hp Challenger Hellcat can play the 1,320 feet game in 10.8 seconds, provided that the big coup is fitted with drag radials.As for the Dodge Demon, the 840 hp animal should be able to complete the said task in 9.65 seconds.Nevertheless, no stock Dodge Demon has managed to reach such a sprinting status so far - the best time for a factory-state Demon sat at 9.9s.Then again, the current Dodge Challenger SRT Demon quarter-mile world record sits at 9.38s , with this having been achieved by Hennessey Performance - the Lone Star State developer pushed the 6.2-liter V8 all the way to 1,000 ponies and didn't plan to stop here. In fact, Hennessey promised it would take the Demon all the way to 1,500 hp and we can't wait to see the results.