Chrysler 300C Now Available With Sport Appearance Package, Still No 392 HEMI

Adding $1,295 to the starting price of $29,220 of the 300 adds the Sport Appearance Package to the full-size sedan. The thing is, would you spend those green dollar bills on SRT looks without the 392 HEMI under the hood?



Adding insult to injury, the



Later on, the 2019 model year 300C will receive the Sport Appearance Package but not the 392 HEMI V8. The most infuriating detail about the 5.7-liter engine is that the 300C plays second fiddle to the Ram 1500, a pickup truck with mild-hybrid assistance, up to 395 horsepower, and 410 pound-feet of torque.



To get an idea how bad the 300 is doing in the United States, did you know Chrysler sold 46,593 examples of the breed in 2018? The Dodge Charger posted 80,226 sales in this part of the world, and as you’d expect from a full-size sedan, sales are dwindling for both models as crossovers reign supreme.







The 300C is the only 300 in the U.S. offered with the 345 HEMI, a V8 that churns out 363 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque while returning up to 25 miles per gallon on the highway. But as strange as this sounds, the configurator for the 300C doesn't feature the Sport Appearance Package mentioned in the opening paragraph.

Adding insult to injury, the 300 SRT is available in markets such as Australia with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, Brembo braking system, and launch control. As if that wasn't enough, the plot thickens even further given the success of the Dodge Charger with the 392 and Hellcat engine options.

Later on, the 2019 model year 300C will receive the Sport Appearance Package but not the 392 HEMI V8. The most infuriating detail about the 5.7-liter engine is that the 300C plays second fiddle to the Ram 1500, a pickup truck with mild-hybrid assistance, up to 395 horsepower, and 410 pound-feet of torque.

To get an idea how bad the 300 is doing in the United States, did you know Chrysler sold 46,593 examples of the breed in 2018? The Dodge Charger posted 80,226 sales in this part of the world, and as you'd expect from a full-size sedan, sales are dwindling for both models as crossovers reign supreme.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles idled two plants in April 2019 over the sluggish sales of the Charger and 300, underpinned by the LX platform from 2004. The automaker tried its luck with the 300 in the European Union as the Lancia Thema, but dropped the model in 2015 over… wait for it, abysmal sales.

A shadow of its former self, Chrysler has two models in the lineup for the time being. These are the 300 and Pacifica minivan, and the latter is available as a plug-in hybrid for eco-friendly customers. As for Lancia, the once-great automaker with 10 titles in the World Rally Championship has been reduced to the Ypsilon subcompact hatchback and the Italian market.