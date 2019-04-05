autoevolution

Chrysler Pacifica AWD Expected In Q2 2020 With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

5 Apr 2019, 17:41 UTC ·
Following a report published by Automotive News, it appears that Chrysler is poised to introduce all-wheel drive to the Pacifica. The minivan has seen better days, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announcing a week of idling at Windsor from April 1st to 8th.
Dino Chiodo of the Unifor and two more sources heard about the all-wheel drive option, but so far, FCA didn’t offer a confirmation in this regard. Automotive News understands that production of the Pacifica AWD will begin in the second quarter of 2020 in Windsor according to data from consulting firm AutoForecast Solutions.

Adding fuel to the fire, Allpar.com thickens the plot with “a second-generation Pacifica PHEV.” The website about all things Mopar believes that “clarity should be coming in the next month or two,” and we wouldn’t be surprised if Chrysler would take inspiration from the Jeep Grand Commander PHEV.

Introduced in China one year ago, the seven-seat crossover with Yuntu Concept styling shares the Compact U.S. Wide platform with the Pacifica. Be it an all-new platform or an upgrade to the Pacifica PHEV, there’s no denying the Chinese division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is involved in the development of the Pacifica AWD.

Second to the Dodge Grand Caravan in terms of sales, the Pacifica totaled 118,322 sales in 2018 over in the United States of America. Pricing for the 2019 model year starts at $26,985 before destination, and all trim levels come with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 from the get-go.

No fewer than six trims are available, starting with the L, LX, Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus, and topping with the Limited at $44,445. Seating for eight and up to 32 miles on a charge doesn’t sound bad at all, does it? The name, however, is misleading because Chrysler calls the plug-in Pacifica the Hybrid.

Just about every brand in the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group is fast-tracking development of alternative propulsion, including Chrysler. Fiat, for example, plans to bring back the 500e next year at the Geneva Motor Show.
