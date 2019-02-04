Chrysler Celebrates 35 Years Of Minivans At 2019 Chicago Auto Show

As we know it, the minivan can trace its roots back to the Stout Scarab of 1936. Then the DKW Schnellaster and Volkswagen Type 2 improved on the concept, followed by the Ford Carousel Concept in 1972.

5 photos



The Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan soldier on for the 2019 model year unchanged, and sensing an opportunity, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided to develop 35th Anniversary editions for both. Presented just ahead of the Chicago Auto Show, these people carriers feature an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine stitching on the steering wheel, door trim, and seats.







In the case of the Grand Caravan, the 35th Anniversary is available on the SE and SXT trim levels. Even though the



Starting at $26,650, the Grand Caravan capable of 25 miles to the gallon on the highway while delivering 283 horsepower. The Pacifica starts at $26,995, delivers up to 28 mpg thanks to the nine-speed automatic transmission, and produces 287 horsepower.



Because it’s living on borrowed time in the shadow of the Pacifica, the Grand Caravan is set to be replaced in 2020. At the North American International Auto Show in 2018, Sergio Marchionne told the media he needs “ When Chrysler came out with the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager in 1983 for the 1984 model year, everyone took notice. Minivans might not be in favor with the family-oriented public these days, but despite the crossover-driven trends in the market, the legacy of the Caravan and Voyager can’t be ignored.The Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan soldier on for the 2019 model year unchanged, and sensing an opportunity, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided to develop 35th Anniversary editions for both. Presented just ahead of the Chicago Auto Show, these people carriers feature an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine stitching on the steering wheel, door trim, and seats. 35th Anniversary badging can be found on the floor mats, as well as the front grille and even the liftgate. Available as a package on the Pacifica Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited, the 35th Anniversary can also be paired with the Pacifica Hybrid. Customers can add the S package too, featuring blacked-out garnish.In the case of the Grand Caravan, the 35th Anniversary is available on the SE and SXT trim levels. Even though the Dodge rides on the Chrysler RT platform and the Pacifica is underpinned by the Compact U.S. Wide, both come with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine.Starting at $26,650, the Grand Caravan capable of 25 miles to the gallon on the highway while delivering 283 horsepower. The Pacifica starts at $26,995, delivers up to 28 mpg thanks to the nine-speed automatic transmission, and produces 287 horsepower.Because it’s living on borrowed time in the shadow of the Pacifica, the Grand Caravan is set to be replaced in 2020. At the North American International Auto Show in 2018, Sergio Marchionne told the media he needs “ another minivan . It’s going to be in line with the Pacifica architecture.”