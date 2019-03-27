FCA Idles Two Canadian Plants Over Slowing Sales, Increasing Inventories

U.S. Government To Halve Federal Electric Vehicle Tax Credit For General Motors

Impressive as they are, the Challenger and Charger in SRT Hellcat flavor aren’t selling all that well. Not even lesser models or the Redeye are flying off the showroom floor, which is why Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans “to align production with demand.” 11 photos



The answer is not exactly clear, but one thing is certain. Both the Challenger and Charger are some of the oldest cars in their respective segments. Both are underpinned by the LX platform for full-size cars with rear- or all-wheel drive, dating back to the 2005 Chrysler 300 sedan and Dodge Magnum station wagon.



Although developed in America, the LX came out during an era when Chrysler was joined at the hip with Daimler AG. Not much is shared between the vehicle architecture and older Mercedes-Benz sedans, but nevertheless, there’s no denying the LX is as old as the hills.







Adding insult to injury,



