2020 Dodge Charger Widebody Models Allegedly Confirmed By “Sources”

In addition to the dual-snorkel grille for 2019, the current model features 707 horsepower instead of 717 in the case of the Challenger SRT Hellcat. The Redeye goes further, cranking the output up to 797 horsepower. The question is, will the Charger SRT Hellcat for 2020 get more suck-squeeze-bang-blow?



What prospective customers should look forward to redesigned “front and rear fascias, smaller intakes lower in the corners of the upper grille, and widebody fender flares. The side sills are also being redesigned” while the heat-extractor hood will remain unchanged on the wide-bodied Charger SRT Hellcat.



Retuned suspension and widebody-specific wheels tires (305/35 ZR20 tires developed by Pirelli) and aluminum wheels (dual five-spoke design measuring 20 by 11 inches) are further expected. Mopar Insiders claims the Woodward Dream Cruise in August 2019 could be the event where Dodge will take the veils off the widebody R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat. “However, don’t expect the rumored 7.0-liter HEMI V8 that we have heard about.” The engine in question is codenamed Banshee , and rumors suggest the Rebel TR will be one of the first applications for the 426-cu.in. V8. If this turns out to be true, then look forward to 520 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque.The Rebel TRX , which has been confirmed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alongside the mid-size pickup that’s supposed to replace the Dodge Dakota, is supposed to feature the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 from the SRT Hellcat. These said, let’s turn our attention back to the Charger Widebody.In addition to the dual-snorkel grille for 2019, the current model features 707 horsepower instead of 717 in the case of the Challenger SRT Hellcat. The Redeye goes further, cranking the output up to 797 horsepower. The question is, will the Charger SRT Hellcat for 2020 get more suck-squeeze-bang-blow?Mopar Insiders’ sources claim that it won’t happen, meaning that the Charger SRT Hellcat will continue to boast 707 ponies and 650 pound-feet of torque. Along with the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, of course!What prospective customers should look forward to redesigned “front and rear fascias, smaller intakes lower in the corners of the upper grille, and widebody fender flares. The side sills are also being redesigned” while the heat-extractor hood will remain unchanged on the wide-bodied Charger SRT Hellcat.Retuned suspension and widebody-specific wheels tires (305/35 ZR20 tires developed by Pirelli) and aluminum wheels (dual five-spoke design measuring 20 by 11 inches) are further expected. Mopar Insiders claims the Woodward Dream Cruise in August 2019 could be the event where Dodge will take the veils off the widebody R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat.