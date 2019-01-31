Sublime Green Exterior Color Introduced For 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger

Chinese Private Space Companies Racing to Reach Orbit in 2019

Instead of coming up with a replacement for the LX vehicle architecture, Dodge is once again playing the nostalgia card with the Charger and Challenger. For the 2019 model year, Sublime joins B5 Blue, Go Mango, F8 Green, Plum Crazy, and TorRed. 12 photos



Yellow Jacket is no longer available for some reason or another, and as far as the Charger is concerned, make that 14 exterior colors as well. More to the point, customers can choose between B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, Sublime, TorRed, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle.



Striking colors are nothing without adequate power, and this is where the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye steps onto the scene. With 797 horsepower and tons of torque, not even the



The SRT Hellcat without the Redeye has been upgraded to 717 horsepower for the 2019 model year, but on the other hand, the Charger with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 soldiers on with 707 horsepower. Other engine options include the 6.4-liter (392 cu.in.) HEMI V8 on the Scat Pack, 5.7-liter HEMI V8 on the R/T, and 3.6-liter Pentastar on the SXT, SXT AWD , GT, and GT AWD trim levels.



