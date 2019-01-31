autoevolution

Sublime Green Exterior Color Introduced For 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger

Instead of coming up with a replacement for the LX vehicle architecture, Dodge is once again playing the nostalgia card with the Charger and Challenger. For the 2019 model year, Sublime joins B5 Blue, Go Mango, F8 Green, Plum Crazy, and TorRed.
The heritage-inspired color is returning to the Challenger T/A for the first time since 1970, and for that matter, this is the first time Sublime is available on the Charger Scat Pack and Charger SRT Hellcat. Order books open in February 2019, and with this addition, the exterior color palette of the Challenger consists of 14 options.

Yellow Jacket is no longer available for some reason or another, and as far as the Charger is concerned, make that 14 exterior colors as well. More to the point, customers can choose between B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, Sublime, TorRed, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle.

“Our Dodge muscle cars give our customers what they want, an incredibly wide variety of performance models and high-impact color options. Whether it’s Sublime paint, all-wheel drive capability or 797 horsepower, Charger and Challenger stand out,” said Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands at FCA in North America.

Striking colors are nothing without adequate power, and this is where the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye steps onto the scene. With 797 horsepower and tons of torque, not even the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 can… ahem, challenge the Challenger.

The SRT Hellcat without the Redeye has been upgraded to 717 horsepower for the 2019 model year, but on the other hand, the Charger with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 soldiers on with 707 horsepower. Other engine options include the 6.4-liter (392 cu.in.) HEMI V8 on the Scat Pack, 5.7-liter HEMI V8 on the R/T, and 3.6-liter Pentastar on the SXT, SXT AWD, GT, and GT AWD trim levels.

As ever, the alternative to the eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission is a six-speed manual that can’t be had on the Redeye because of the 707 pound-feet of torque. Tremec, which manufactures the TR-6060 in the SRT Hellcat, also offers the Magnum and Magnum XL with up to 700 pound-feet of torque capacity.
