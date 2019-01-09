Kids Break Into Houston Car Dealership, Cause $800K in Damages

Kids these days. Four juveniles were arrested and are being held in custody after breaking into a Houston car dealership and causing damages estimated at $800,000. An old-fashioned bumper car ride would have been much cheaper and with fewer consequences for those involved.

“The dealership's security company called police when they spotted the kids breaking into vehicles on surveillance cameras,” the Chronicle notes. It doesn’t say how the teens were able to obtain the keys to the parking lot.



By the time security got to the locked parking lot, all 4 kids had fled on foot. Police caught them after a very brief manhunt and they’re now getting ready to face the music. It won’t be a tune they’ll like, we reckon.



“All four juveniles were arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with 1st Degree Felony Criminal Mischief,” says Constable Mark Herman says on



Because all boys are underage, their identity hasn’t been made public. Neither has their age, but certain details are bound to pop up in the following days – like, for instance, whether any of them will be trialed as adults.



Reactions to the Constable’s post range from shocked to outraged, with most commenters saying the kids should be forced to pay for the damages, and not their parents. Locals also incline to have them trialed as adults, so as to teach them a lesson.



