Kids Break Into Houston Car Dealership, Cause $800K in Damages

9 Jan 2019, 14:20 UTC
by
Kids these days. Four juveniles were arrested and are being held in custody after breaking into a Houston car dealership and causing damages estimated at $800,000. An old-fashioned bumper car ride would have been much cheaper and with fewer consequences for those involved.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable says that the juveniles, all male, broke into the CarMax dealership using the keys, after working hours, and started playing around in the locked parking lot. They got into cars and started smashing them into other vehicles: once the fun had been had, 20 vehicles in total had been damaged.

Among the vehicles damaged, Houston Chronicle lists a Ford Mustang, a Porsche sports coupe and a Dodge Challenger. Which explains why the damages ran so high.

“The dealership's security company called police when they spotted the kids breaking into vehicles on surveillance cameras,” the Chronicle notes. It doesn’t say how the teens were able to obtain the keys to the parking lot.

By the time security got to the locked parking lot, all 4 kids had fled on foot. Police caught them after a very brief manhunt and they’re now getting ready to face the music. It won’t be a tune they’ll like, we reckon.

“All four juveniles were arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with 1st Degree Felony Criminal Mischief,” says Constable Mark Herman says on Facebook, in a post that includes pics of some of the cars damaged during the “joyride.”

Because all boys are underage, their identity hasn’t been made public. Neither has their age, but certain details are bound to pop up in the following days – like, for instance, whether any of them will be trialed as adults.

Reactions to the Constable’s post range from shocked to outraged, with most commenters saying the kids should be forced to pay for the damages, and not their parents. Locals also incline to have them trialed as adults, so as to teach them a lesson.

