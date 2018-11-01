autoevolution

Oregon Police Catch Teens Smashing Stolen Pumpkins Through Car Windows

Oregon police have finally put an end to a pumpkin-smashing spree that lasted two weeks and resulted in considerable damage to the cars of the good people of Grants Pass.
Two teens, Jacob Stephen Solomon and Adrian Andres Ochoa, both aged 19, used to drive around town at night, steal pumpkins and then smash them through other people’s car windows. Damage has been currently estimated at $30,000 but it’s likely far greater than that, Oregon Live reports.

The teens are now in custody. They have managed to vandalize over 50 vehicles during their pumpkin-smashing spree, which lasted from October 7 until October 23. Their MO included driving around and picking up pumpkins from the supermarket outdoor displays. They would then hurl them through car windows.

“It sounds like there was probably alcohol involved and just a bunch of stupid decisions,” Lt. Misty English says for the media publication.

What made the teens’ identification easier was the fact that they drove around in a gold Buick with a large dent on one side, which made it very easy for them to picked out from a crowd. “That made it pretty easy to recognize,” English says.

Needless to say, these two were not criminal masterminds. Their effort to hide their trace was down to a minimum, if we include the fact that they did all their pumpkin-smashing at night. The report doesn’t say what charges and punishment they’re facing, but they will probably be made to pay for the damage to the cars, if only partially.

Their idea of a joke might be a dumb one and its execution even dumber, but $30K is not pocket change.

As it happens, this is the second incident of the kind on such a scale this Halloween season. Cars have also been vandalized like this in Nashua, New Hampshire.
