2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (F44) Spied, Comes With FWD And AWD

Set to take on the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, the 2 Series Gran Coupe from BMW is underpinned by a front- and all-wheel-drive platform. The Bavarian automaker took this decision in order to prevent cannibalization with the 2 Series Coupe and 2 Series Convertible.
There’s also the matter of the 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer, as well as the front- and all-wheel-drive Modular Front Architecture 2 from the three-pointed star of Stuttgart. When all is said and done, the UKL2 platform that BMW also uses in the 1 Series Sedan over in China makes the most sense for this application.
Two test vehicles have been spied this time around, one of them coming with suck-squeeze-bang-blow in the ballpark of the X2 M35i xDrive. The range-topping model in the 2 Series Gran Coupe range, therefore, promises 306 PS (302 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque from 2.0 liters of displacement and one turbocharger.
Equipped blue brake calipers, low-profile tires, double-spoke alloy wheels, and a lot of M Performance paraphernalia, the prototype in question is joined by a lesser model (notice the size of the brake calipers and rotors) with U.S.-style orange side markers. Both configurations will be identified by the F44 codename, joining the F45 of the Active Tourer and F46 of the Gran Tourer.
A plug-in hybrid (225xe PHEV) might be in the pipeline, and elsewhere in the range, customers can expect entry-level options such as the 216i and 216d. Both of them use the three-cylinder turbo engine families (B37 and B38) shared with MINI.
In regard to transmission options, the Aisin AW F8FXX eight-speed Steptronic automatic sounds like a clear candidate. A six-speed manual will come standard on lesser powerplants, and with a bit of luck, the seven-speed DCT from MINI could also make an appearance.
It’s not known when BMW will take the veil off the real deal, but sometime in 2019 is a given considering the F44 is supposed to go on sale for the 2020 model year. And yes, it will be available in the United States.
