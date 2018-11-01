Fail of The Year: Dad Takes His Daughter to The Skatepark on a Bike

NASA to Share Ideas on Flying Cars in Seattle on November 1

This one isn’t for faint-of-heart parents: a video showing a dad going through a skatepark with his daughter in a kids’ seat on his bike has gone viral. For all the wrong reasons. 11 photos



At first glance, there is nothing wrong with this picture. The girl is strapped into the seat appropriately and she’s also wearing a helmet. Trouble becomes obvious when the father rolls towards one of the ramps, which is when the girl’s seat goes all the way backwards and her neck snaps violently.



As the biker comes off the ramp, the seat comes back up. Again, the girl is jolted severely, which seems terribly amusing for the teens shooting the video. They must have been skaters anticipating what would happen when they saw the biker approach the ramp, which is why they were filming in the first place.



The dad goes down a second ramp, and the result is the same: the girl is violently thrown backwards, towards the rear wheel and briskly snapped back up. Now, if you know anything about child safety in cars or on bikes, you know that the kind of damage this swift motion can do to their neck is severe. In other words, even though those kids are roaring with laughter, this is not a laughing matter.



Whoever submitted the video to Viral Hog says that “the child was okay afterwards, just shaken up a little bit.” She certainly seems that way: the father continues with his ride, unaware of what just happened, until he realizes that the seat is no longer in an upright position and he stops and turns towards the girl. She seems more than a “little bit” shaken up.



Of course, there’s also the chance that this is



