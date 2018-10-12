Biker Moons Jaguar Driver For Honking Him

Mooning is not reserved for kids and teenagers, it seems. While many of us wouldn’t presume to moon another person under any circumstances, a biker did it while riding his bike – and flipping the bird.

11 photos



That’s the context you need to understand why he sounded the horn when he approached a group of bikers doing wheelies on the public road. He tells the



The guy closest to him took notice, as you can also see in the video at the bottom of the page. Another did too, but he decided to retaliate in his own, very special way.



In between flipping the bird and waving his fist at Mr. Brickels, he also got up from the seat, pulled down his pants and mooned him. Brickles believes all bikers were in their 20s or early 30s, so age is no excuse for this gesture.



“I was gobsmacked when he decided to drop his trousers and drive 200 yards with his bum out,” Brickles tells the Mail. “I couldn't believe what I was seeing, I thought to myself ‘did I just see that?’ It's clear he wasn't on his way to church that morning.”



“It's a good skill to have. He more or less stayed on course as he did it then he hoicked his trousers back up. It's a typical attitude, they think they're hard,” Brickles adds of the incident.



At one point, the biker realized the Jag driver had a dash cam, so he did his best to cover his eyes so as to not be recognized. He was wearing a helmet and that should have been enough, Brickles points out.*Warning:

Please note that the footage below contains imagery that might offend.



It happened in Lymm, Cheshire over the weekend, and it was caught on the dash cam of the driver to whom the mooning was destined. His name is Paul Brickles and he’s an architect who just happens to have been offered a Jaguar F-PACE as his new company car.That’s the context you need to understand why he sounded the horn when he approached a group of bikers doing wheelies on the public road. He tells the Daily Mail that he was afraid one of them might crash into his company car (he’s driving a Jag, did we all get that?), so he honked his horn once to make them aware that he was driving behind them.The guy closest to him took notice, as you can also see in the video at the bottom of the page. Another did too, but he decided to retaliate in his own, very special way.In between flipping the bird and waving his fist at Mr. Brickels, he also got up from the seat, pulled down his pants and mooned him. Brickles believes all bikers were in their 20s or early 30s, so age is no excuse for this gesture.“I was gobsmacked when he decided to drop his trousers and drive 200 yards with his bum out,” Brickles tells the Mail. “I couldn't believe what I was seeing, I thought to myself ‘did I just see that?’ It's clear he wasn't on his way to church that morning.”“It's a good skill to have. He more or less stayed on course as he did it then he hoicked his trousers back up. It's a typical attitude, they think they're hard,” Brickles adds of the incident.At one point, the biker realized the Jag driver had a dash cam, so he did his best to cover his eyes so as to not be recognized. He was wearing a helmet and that should have been enough, Brickles points out.Please note that the footage below contains imagery that might offend.