autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Biker Moons Jaguar Driver For Honking Him

12 Oct 2018, 13:10 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Mooning is not reserved for kids and teenagers, it seems. While many of us wouldn’t presume to moon another person under any circumstances, a biker did it while riding his bike – and flipping the bird.
11 photos
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-PaceJaguar F-PaceJaguar F-PaceJaguar F-PaceJaguar F-PaceJaguar F-PaceJaguar F-PaceJaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace
It happened in Lymm, Cheshire over the weekend, and it was caught on the dash cam of the driver to whom the mooning was destined. His name is Paul Brickles and he’s an architect who just happens to have been offered a Jaguar F-PACE as his new company car.

That’s the context you need to understand why he sounded the horn when he approached a group of bikers doing wheelies on the public road. He tells the Daily Mail that he was afraid one of them might crash into his company car (he’s driving a Jag, did we all get that?), so he honked his horn once to make them aware that he was driving behind them.

The guy closest to him took notice, as you can also see in the video at the bottom of the page. Another did too, but he decided to retaliate in his own, very special way.

In between flipping the bird and waving his fist at Mr. Brickels, he also got up from the seat, pulled down his pants and mooned him. Brickles believes all bikers were in their 20s or early 30s, so age is no excuse for this gesture.

“I was gobsmacked when he decided to drop his trousers and drive 200 yards with his bum out,” Brickles tells the Mail. “I couldn't believe what I was seeing, I thought to myself ‘did I just see that?’ It's clear he wasn't on his way to church that morning.”

“It's a good skill to have. He more or less stayed on course as he did it then he hoicked his trousers back up. It's a typical attitude, they think they're hard,” Brickles adds of the incident.

At one point, the biker realized the Jag driver had a dash cam, so he did his best to cover his eyes so as to not be recognized. He was wearing a helmet and that should have been enough, Brickles points out.*Warning:
Please note that the footage below contains imagery that might offend.

lol bike jaguar Jaguar F-Pace UK
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 