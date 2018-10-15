autoevolution
 

Britain’s Hottest Crook Rides Black Yamaha R1, Has Perfect Eyebrows

It happened in the U.S. a few years ago with Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks, and it’s happening in the UK as well now. This time, it’s not a known gang member who’s breaking hearts and getting ladies all hot and bothered, but a bike rider.
He became famous after a recent run-in with the West Midlands Police, when he blew past a traffic camera doing double the legal limit, on a bike with false plates. In a bid to get the public’s assistance in catching him, the cops made a photo of him public on social media – and the rest is history, as the saying goes.

“So this..... boy..... decides to harass one of our operators. Traveling in excess of 80 mph in a 40mph limit. He then blocks the view of our operator. Black Yamaha R1 motor bike on false plates. The reg is JYZ and that's it. Any sightings call 101 or ring me PC 8851,” the tweet accompanying the photo reads.

The photo doesn’t even show the man’s face in full, but it was enough to earn him the title of “Britain’s hottest crook.” With piercing green eyes and perfectly manicured eyebrows, the man was deemed hot enough by countless female commenters, some even volunteering to frisk him, should he ever be caught by the cops.

Response to the initial tweet has been overwhelming even for the officers. They soon found themselves in a position to defend their decision to make the man’s pic public and to go to such lengths to catch him, but also to fend off women and pranksters.

Though they’ve had no luck with catching him so far, at least the cops have made a couple of things clear: first of all, doing over 80 in a 40mph zone is very dangerous driving, verging on criminal; secondly, if the bike had fake plates, it was most likely stolen. So before you get your knickers up in a knot claiming the cops have their priorities messed up (or simply because the dude seems that good-looking), do take this into consideration.



