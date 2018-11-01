Lexus CT 200h Updated Once Again, Gets More Expensive

5 2019 Lexus LX 570 S Debuts in Australia With Angry Body Kit

In regard to the powertrain, the same old 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine takes care of propulsion together with an electric motor. Therefore, the CT 200h has 136 PS (134 horsepower) to offer. In other parts of the world such as the United Kingdom, the premium-oriented compact hatchback with hybrid propulsion has been updated once more, simplifying the lineup in the process. Curiously enough, the CT 200h also happens to be 1,630 pounds sterling more expensive than before.At £25,150 from the start, there’s no denying that someone at Lexus is out of their mind considering the Prius starts at £24,245. What you lose in terms of comfort and luxury, the Toyota pays back tenfold in efficiency. The Prius can manage up to 83.1 mpg while the CT 200h can’t do better than 78.5 miles to the gallon.Looking at websites where users post real-world fuel consumption figures, the Prius comes once again on top of the Lexus. In all likelihood, the luxury division of Toyota is milking the cash cow as much as it can until the heir-apparent hits the showroom floor.On the upside, the CT 200h for the 2019 model year comes with a lot more equipment as standard. 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, 7.0-inch infotainment system, rear parking sensors and reversing camera, dual-zone climate control, the whole nine yards.Next up is the F Sport trim level, which replaces the SE and Luxury in the United Kingdom. In this configuration, the CT 200h levels up to Tahara upholstery, heated seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, sports suspension, rear privacy glass, and a handful of aesthetic refinements.At the top of the lineup, the Takumi sweetens the deal with LED headlights , Lexus Premium Navigation, Mark Levinson premium sound system, sunroof, and parking sensors at the front and rear. A lot of equipment by all accounts, but also expensive at £31,250.In regard to the powertrain, the same old 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine takes care of propulsion together with an electric motor. Therefore, the CT 200h has 136 PS (134 horsepower) to offer.