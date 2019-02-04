autoevolution

Beekeeper Ferrari 488 GTB Will Offend Purists

These days, Ferrari 488 Pista deliveries are taking place at full pace. However, we don't want to allow the normal 488, if we might call the 670 horsepower monster so, fall out of the spotlights. As such, we've brought along an example of the non-Pista 488 that stands out.
This Prancing Horse comes dressed in Black, with its owner having turned to the carmaker's personalization arm (think: Tailor Made) to obtain its spec. However, the aficionado decided the supercar needed some custom stripes, which is how the Italian exotic reached its current form. And yes, this is how it received the nickname in the title above.

To be more precise, there are yellow details all over the car, from the front apron and frunk like, through the doors/rear fenders to the rear diffuser. And if we focus on the front bumper of the Ferrari, we notice the mix between the yellow wrap and the carbon details of the car.

The owner of the Maranello machine took to social media to share the configuration with the world and here's one of the man's first impressions on the car: "24 hours on it’s still has the same impact. Should be taking her out in the day light tomorrow... that will be the real test,"

Later on, when the gear head took the twin-turbo toy out to play in the winter landscape, he delivered these thoughts: "Still not one hundred percent sure about the side stripes but the front and back seems to be going down well,"

Of course, the yellow brake calipers of the Ferrari 488 GTB also play an important role in the color scheme of the go-fast tool.

Returning to the 488 Pista configurations we mentioned in the intro, we want to remind you that, earlier today, we brought you one of the wildest to date. We're referring to an example of the special edition that comes finished in Verde Kers Lucido, a color that not only screams, but is also of special importance to Ferrari.

 

24hours on it’s still has the same impact. Should be taking her out in the day light tomorrow... that will be the real test. #supercars #stripes

A post shared by TBY Driver (@tbydriver) on Jan 31, 2019 at 6:25am PST


 

Perfect day for a turbo charged monster! Still not 100% sure about the side stripes but the front and back seems to be going down well.

A post shared by TBY Driver (@tbydriver) on Feb 3, 2019 at 6:39am PST


 

Some how I’m not sure she will stay this clean for long. Off to hit some balls at the range, then a quick gym session. #488 #ferrari

A post shared by TBY Driver (@tbydriver) on Feb 4, 2019 at 4:14am PST

