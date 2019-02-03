autoevolution

Ferrari FXX K Replica in China Is Built on F430 Spider, Looks Odd

These days, talking about Chinese copycats is only news if you come across something truly special. Well, we think the Ferrari sitting before we deserves that label, albeit not in a good way.
You see, we're dealing with what appears to be a home-brewed Ferrari FXX K. Now, as you know, this is the racing incarnation of the LaFerrari, so getting your hands on one means entering the Ferrari Corse Clienti (customer racing) realm, which doesn't exactly come easy.

At it looks like the owner of the car found a shortcut, one that seems to be based on an actual Ferrari - while we're not 100 percent certain since we only have to mediocre-quality images to rely on, this FXX K replica seems to be based on an F430 Spider.

Most of the FXX K work seems to have been done on the front and the rear fascias, but we can't ignore the fins sitting atop the rear fenders. Speaking of which, the latter are wide elements and have been filled with custom wheels that seem to come from Forgiato.

Even with the said images, if we zoom in on the Fezza, it looks like the attention to detail hasn't been neglected. Of course, this only means more wasted efforts, as the finished product still doesn't look desirable in our book.

Nevertheless, we have to admit that the idea of a Ferrari XX car based on an open-top model is appealing.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that customers engaged in the Italian automotive producer's racing program are receiving special rewards these days.

We're referring to the 488 Pista Pilotti Ferrari, a special edition reserved for the said clientele. The first customers have taken delivery of their machines and we've already shown you two examples of the uber-special machine. The first was dressed in Argento Nurburgring, while the second came in Blu Tour De France.


 

