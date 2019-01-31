Argento Nurburgring Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Looks Stunning In Real-Life Photos

The Prancing Horse has kicked off customer deliveries for the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari and we've already shown you an example of the uber-limited edition completing its pre-delivery testing in Maranello.
Well, we are now back on the topic, as another example of the 488 Pista PF has landed in the hands of its owner.
Before we move any further, allow us to remind you the Piloti Ferrari is only offered to those engaged in the company's customer racing activities. And since the thing is based on the already-special Pista incarnation of the Ferrari 488, this is enought of a reason for hype to be built around the toy.
The Italian automotive producer only offers the velocity tool in four shades. And these colors are Blu Tour De France, Rosso Corsa (of course), Argento Nürburgring and Nero Daytona.
Now, the vehicle sitting before us comes dressed in the shade that honors the famous German circuit, while the example we brought to you yesterday came in Blu Tour De France.
As for the wheels, the lucky few who get to adorn their garages with the model get to choose between alloy units finished in silver of black and carbon fiber rims. And, just like the car we featured yesterday, this one comes with the black wheels.
Fortunately, this toy won't get the garage queen treatment. That's because its owner, who is known online as powerslidelover, likes to stay true to his nickname. So we should get to see this Fezza doing the tail-out dance soon.
As we mentioned, this aficionado doesn't cut any slack to his rides and we'll give you an example, one that involves the Lamborghini Huracan Performante - the Sant'Agata Bolognese devil was taken to a ski slope, where its all-paw hardware and its 640 horsepower atmospheric V10 were put to slip angle use.
