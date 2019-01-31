autoevolution

Argento Nurburgring Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Looks Stunning In Real-Life Photos

31 Jan 2019, 12:11 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Prancing Horse has kicked off customer deliveries for the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari and we've already shown you an example of the uber-limited edition completing its pre-delivery testing in Maranello.
4 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista Drifting In the SnowFerrari 488 Pista Drifting In the SnowFerrari 488 Pista Drifting In the Snow
Well, we are now back on the topic, as another example of the 488 Pista PF has landed in the hands of its owner.

Before we move any further, allow us to remind you the Piloti Ferrari is only offered to those engaged in the company's customer racing activities. And since the thing is based on the already-special Pista incarnation of the Ferrari 488, this is enought of a reason for hype to be built around the toy.

The Italian automotive producer only offers the velocity tool in four shades. And these colors are Blu Tour De France, Rosso Corsa (of course), Argento Nürburgring and Nero Daytona.

Now, the vehicle sitting before us comes dressed in the shade that honors the famous German circuit, while the example we brought to you yesterday came in Blu Tour De France.

As for the wheels, the lucky few who get to adorn their garages with the model get to choose between alloy units finished in silver of black and carbon fiber rims. And, just like the car we featured yesterday, this one comes with the black wheels.

Fortunately, this toy won't get the garage queen treatment. That's because its owner, who is known online as powerslidelover, likes to stay true to his nickname. So we should get to see this Fezza doing the tail-out dance soon.

As we mentioned, this aficionado doesn't cut any slack to his rides and we'll give you an example, one that involves the Lamborghini Huracan Performante - the Sant'Agata Bolognese devil was taken to a ski slope, where its all-paw hardware and its 640 horsepower atmospheric V10 were put to slip angle use.


 

“Good things come to those who wait” It was worth waiting a bit longer to get it with the fantastic Pista Piloti livery. Thanks to @rossocorsa and @ferrari Tailor Made. . . #488PistaPiloti #488Pista #PistaPiloti #Ferrari #DrivingFerrari #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jan 30, 2019 at 10:47am PST

ferrari 488 pista ferrari 488 pista piloti Ferrari Ferrari supercar spec game
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 