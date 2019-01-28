Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta Gets Fi Exhaust, Spits Flames Like a Dragon

The Ferrari 458 Speciale is the definition of a modern-day collector car (more on that below). As such, you'd expect owners to keep these machines untouched by the aftermarket wand. Well, you'd be wrong and we've brought along an example to showcase this.

To be more precise, we've come across a Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta that has been gifted with a custom exhaust. The hardware on the Maranello machine was supplied by Fi Exhaust.Of course, the naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 of the Fezza has a wonderful voice, but the custom bits now allow the mill to fully express its aural feelings and emotions.As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the thing also shoots flames now and, as the technician installing the exhaust aptly points out, everybody adores the dragon mode.The exhaust system fitted to this Italian exotic might be louder than life, but it also comes with sound-controlling valves, which the driver can adjust using a remote control.Returning to the point made in the intro, the 458 Speciale, in Aperta of fixed-roof trim, signaled the end of an era for Ferrari. For one thing, the Italian automotive producer switched to turbocharging with the successor of the machine, namely the 488.The switch also saw Luca di Montezemolo, a man who used to work with Enzo Ferrari, leaving the company, with the reigns being taken by the late Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne. And one of the key moves involved in the change was the stock exchange listing of the company.Oh, and did we mention that the Italians only brought 499 units of the 458 Speciale Aperta to the world?P.S.: In case you boys and girls want to know how the Ferrari 458 Speciale feels from behind the wheel, here's a review of the Coupe.