British Racing Green Ferrari 488 Pista with Red Stripes Shows Classy Spec

It hasn't been long since we last featured a Ferrari 488 Pista spec and yet here we are, back in the spotting game. It's worth noting that many owners of the special edition we're talking about have long left classic configurations behind. And the unit sitting before us is an example as good as any.
You see, this Prancing Horse comes dressed in British Racing Green, with this alone being enough to set the supercar apart. However, the color play that is the configuration of this Maranello machine doesn't stop here.
Instead, we also have to mention the red stripes and the splendid contrast these generate. Then we have the wheels, whose finish makes us want to give them a perfect wash and put them in our living room.
Of course, this post qualifies for our supercar spec game and if you check this out below, you'll come across plenty of configurations that act like an attention magnet. We simply had to warn you boys and girls.
Note that this example of the Italian exotic recently landed at Ferrari Munsterhuis, so if you happen to be in The Netherlands, you might just come across the beast.
Keep in mind that we're talking about a circuit-savvy edition of the Ferrari 488 (not that the "standard" model was too bad at hitting the track), one that allows the driver to play with no less than 720 ponies.
Now, while we're talking Ferrari 488 Pista specs, we need to remind you that the lucky few who were given the change to grab the new 488 Pista Spider might just have a difficult time picking their configurations.
Of course, there are supercar collectors out there who know exactly what they want. In fact, here's such an aficionado sharing his 488 Pista Spider spec with the world wth the help of social media.
We are loving the specs from this beautiful Ferrari 488 Pista in British racing green with orange stripes.💚🧡 #ferrari #ferrari488pista #488pista #carlove #scuderiaferrari #drivingferrari