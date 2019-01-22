autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

British Racing Green Ferrari 488 Pista with Red Stripes Shows Classy Spec

22 Jan 2019, 13:02 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
It hasn't been long since we last featured a Ferrari 488 Pista spec and yet here we are, back in the spotting game. It's worth noting that many owners of the special edition we're talking about have long left classic configurations behind. And the unit sitting before us is an example as good as any.
4 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista Drifting In the SnowFerrari 488 Pista Drifting In the SnowFerrari 488 Pista Drifting In the Snow
You see, this Prancing Horse comes dressed in British Racing Green, with this alone being enough to set the supercar apart. However, the color play that is the configuration of this Maranello machine doesn't stop here.

Instead, we also have to mention the red stripes and the splendid contrast these generate. Then we have the wheels, whose finish makes us want to give them a perfect wash and put them in our living room.

Of course, this post qualifies for our supercar spec game and if you check this out below, you'll come across plenty of configurations that act like an attention magnet. We simply had to warn you boys and girls.

Note that this example of the Italian exotic recently landed at Ferrari Munsterhuis, so if you happen to be in The Netherlands, you might just come across the beast.

Keep in mind that we're talking about a circuit-savvy edition of the Ferrari 488 (not that the "standard" model was too bad at hitting the track), one that allows the driver to play with no less than 720 ponies.

Now, while we're talking Ferrari 488 Pista specs, we need to remind you that the lucky few who were given the change to grab the new 488 Pista Spider might just have a difficult time picking their configurations.

Of course, there are supercar collectors out there who know exactly what they want. In fact, here's such an aficionado sharing his 488 Pista Spider spec with the world wth the help of social media.


 

We are loving the specs from this beautiful Ferrari 488 Pista in British racing green with orange stripes.💚🧡 #ferrari #ferrari488pista #488pista #carlove #scuderiaferrari #drivingferrari

A post shared by Munsterhuis Ferrari (@munsterhuis_ferrari) on Jan 19, 2019 at 12:59am PST

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari supercar spec game supercar
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 