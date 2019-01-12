Matte Green Ferrari 488 Pista Spider with Orange Details Shows Bold Spec

Ever wondered how supercar collectors chose the spec of their rides? After so many purchases, how does one select the little details that can make a big difference? Of course, there's no universal answer to that question, so, for now, we'll stick to offering you an example that involves a Ferrari aficionado.
Allow us to start by talking about the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider that brought us here. This open-top beast comes dressed in a matte shade of green, while packing an orange center stripe.
Orange is also used for details found around the car, as you can notice in the rendering depicting the machine. However, with this render having been commissioned by supercar collector GregB.23, it might just become a reality once customer deliveries for the Prancing Horse kick off.
This aficionado actually likes to dress up most of his rides in such fashion. The man has a vast Prancing Horse collection, which is split in two main categories.
The first part involves road cars, while the second has to do with racecars and even includes an F1 toy.
In fact, his relationship to Maranello goes so deep that the Prancing Horse has even agreed to name the man's particular shade of green after him - the color is labeled as Verde GB23 Opaco.
Then again, the gearhead also uses this shade on other missiles, with one of the names involved being Pagani.
Those of you who spend enough time on social media might have come across the said color combo more than once. Regardless, this makes for an important chapter of our supercar spec game tag (you can check this out below for more tales of the kind).
We'll continue to keep an eye out for supercar specs that stand out and bring these to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.
