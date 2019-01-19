SpaceX Layoffs Coming Despite Record Number of 2018 Launches

Mick Schumacher Joins Ferrari, Future Seat In Formula 1 Is Likely

Even though he’s 19 years old, Mick Schumacher seems likely to enter Formula 1, probably as soon as 2020. After winning the Formula 3 championship in 2018 and leveling up to Formula 2 for 2019, the son of Michael Schumacher has been signed up by Ferrari. 11 photos



Mick “will be taking part in the pre-season preparation activities with fellow FDA drivers” next week. The drivers in question are Giuliano Alesi and Callum Ilott (both in Formula 2), Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman (Formula 3), Enzo Fittipaldi (in Formula Regional European Championship), and Gianluca Petecof (Italian and German championships of Formula 4).



“I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red,” said Mick despite the fact his current team (Prema Theodore Racing) is connected to Mercedes- AMG . As a matter of fact, the Dallara F318 that brought Mick his F3 title has Mercedes-Benz written on it.



If you’re experiencing some kind of déjà vu, that’s because Michael raced for Ferrari and Mercedes alike.



“For someone like me who has known him from birth, there’s no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning,” said Mattia Binotto, team principal of



And now, prepare for some speculation. The fact that the higher-ups ousted Maurizio Arrivabene for not delivering a world championship could have consequences for Sebastian Vettel if the German doesn’t get his act together. Termination clauses in his contract could translate to a departure at the end of the 2019 season, leaving the door open for Mick Schumacher.



